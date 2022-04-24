Official Event Site
EVENT WINDOW: May 4-8, 2022
LOCATION: Ain Diab beach, Casablanca / Morocco
TIME DIFFERENCE: GMT
COORDINATES: 33° 34' 23.197" N 7° 35' 23.436" W
BAGGAGE CLAIM: Casablanca International Airport, Casablanca (CAS)
THE LOCATION: Located on the southern edge of Casablanca, the largest city in Morocco, the Morocco Mall sitting between Madame Choual and Ain Diab beaches, mixes the city vibe with a pristine stretch of white sand and powerful Atlantic waves.
THE HISTORY: Casablanca came up as a new destination in 2015, with combined men and women's QS events, and stayed on tour for three consecutive editions, shining light on a beautiful city and an exciting new place to surf.
It has seen it all conditions-wise, from small playful little peaks to solid lines, offshores and onshores, the occasional foggy layer et a lucky few even found barrels in Casablanca.
Coming back with a Junior event, this time Casa will play host to the best up-and-comers, under-20 surfers who are the future of European and Moroccan surfing on the WSL tours. Lilias TEBBAÏ and Neil Aboufiras are the best two examples as they'll lead the fields on home turf.
THE WAVE: A mix of sandy and rocky bottom exposed to the large Atlantic swells, provides a large playfield with numerous peaks along the beach. Powerful and tricky, this urban spot attracts crowds when the conditions are right.
The European Junior Qualifying Series head to Casablanca, Morocco for the season opener.
Junior Pro Morocco Mall: Guide to Casa
WSL
Official Event Site
EVENT WINDOW: May 4-8, 2022
LOCATION: Ain Diab beach, Casablanca / Morocco
TIME DIFFERENCE: GMT
COORDINATES: 33° 34' 23.197" N 7° 35' 23.436" W
BAGGAGE CLAIM: Casablanca International Airport, Casablanca (CAS)
THE LOCATION: Located on the southern edge of Casablanca, the largest city in Morocco, the Morocco Mall sitting between Madame Choual and Ain Diab beaches, mixes the city vibe with a pristine stretch of white sand and powerful Atlantic waves.
THE HISTORY: Casablanca came up as a new destination in 2015, with combined men and women's QS events, and stayed on tour for three consecutive editions, shining light on a beautiful city and an exciting new place to surf.
It has seen it all conditions-wise, from small playful little peaks to solid lines, offshores and onshores, the occasional foggy layer et a lucky few even found barrels in Casablanca.
Coming back with a Junior event, this time Casa will play host to the best up-and-comers, under-20 surfers who are the future of European and Moroccan surfing on the WSL tours. Lilias TEBBAÏ and Neil Aboufiras are the best two examples as they'll lead the fields on home turf.
THE WAVE: A mix of sandy and rocky bottom exposed to the large Atlantic swells, provides a large playfield with numerous peaks along the beach. Powerful and tricky, this urban spot attracts crowds when the conditions are right.
Junior Pro Morocco Mall
The European Junior Qualifying Series head to Casablanca, Morocco for the season opener.
News
The 2x WSL Champ, Tyler Wright sets the pace as Tour vets and familiar faces looked to prove themselves amid cutline pressure.
For the Margaret River Pro, World Surf League and surfers Kanoa Igarashi, Bettylou Sakura Johnson, Conner Coffin, and Lakey Peterson teamed
Salvador, Bahia is next stop of the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe.
Women's Final featured next generation of Brazilian surfers.
A final feminina foi entre duas catarinenses da nova geração