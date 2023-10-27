Andrea Moller sets new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

Tonight, the world's best big wave surfers were honored at the 2019 World Surf League Big Wave Awards. The event, hosted at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, celebrated the big wave standouts of 2018/2019, in addition to awarding two new women's categories: XXL Biggest Wave and Paddle World Record.

The new women's category for paddle-in surfing awarded Andrea Moller the Paddle Award and new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title with her 42-foot wave at Pe'ahi, Maui, Hawaii.

Previously, the Paddle Award was an open-gender category, awarded to the biggest paddle-in wave ridden within the season. Now, the Paddle Award will honor the best men's Paddle and women's Paddle each season. Because this is a new category distinction for women and men, contenders for tonight's recognition dated back through surfing history, but the frontrunners featured two-time Big Wave Tour Champion Paige Alms, big wave standout Justine Dupont, and winner Andrea Moller.