Tonight, the world's best big wave surfers were honored at the 2019 World Surf League Big Wave Awards. The event, hosted at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, celebrated the big wave standouts of 2018/2019, in addition to awarding two new women's categories: XXL Biggest Wave and Paddle World Record.
And Andrea Moller made history with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Biggest Paddle-In Wave.
The new women's category for paddle-in surfing awarded Andrea Moller the Paddle Award and new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title with her 42-foot wave at Pe'ahi, Maui, Hawaii.
Previously, the Paddle Award was an open-gender category, awarded to the biggest paddle-in wave ridden within the season. Now, the Paddle Award will honor the best men's Paddle and women's Paddle each season. Because this is a new category distinction for women and men, contenders for tonight's recognition dated back through surfing history, but the frontrunners featured two-time Big Wave Tour Champion Paige Alms, big wave standout Justine Dupont, and winner Andrea Moller.
Andrea Moller sets new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD
On January 16th, a swell lit up Jaws for the world's best big wave surfers. Here are the top ten images from Saturday's swell.
From huge barrels to massive drops, for a handful of other women at Jaws on January 16, it was just the moment they've been waiting for.
The first set of 2019 WSL Big Wave Awards Nominees are in with some of the year's most incredible rides and spills of the 2018/19 season.
2019 Women's Paddle Record Nominee: Andrea Moller at Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on January 16, 2016. Photos by Keale Lemos and Fred Pompermayer.
2019 Women's Biggest Paddle Wave Record Contender: Andrea Moller at Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on January 16, 2016. Video by Elliot Leboe.
