The 3W: Caparica Surf Fest

What?
The Caparica Surf Fest 2024 comes back in its ninth year from March 26-30, 2024.
The big showdown, the very last QS event on the 2023-24 calendar for surfers from the Old Continent. Things ramp up in Caparica to deliver a final opportunity to score points and ultimately grab a spot on the Challenger Series.
Where?
In its nine years of existence, Caparica has definitely made an impression on surfers, with consistent, good surf and all-round beautiful weather. Located just South of the capital city of Lisbon, past the iconic red suspension bridge, the coastline offers miles of uncrowded beach breaks.
Beach - WSL / Henrique Casinhas
That part of the coast receives more swell than the Cascais area and drags surfers by the numbers when the winds and waves conditions are right. Whether you want easy access to the beach in town, or find a peak on your own further down the coast, Caparica has got it all.
When?
Tune in from March 26-30, 2024 to watch all the action LIVE and check out all the photos, videos and updates right here on worldsurfleague.com!
In the meantime, check out some of the imagery from thepast events in Caparica!
Pauline Ado - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Yael Pena - WSL / Henrique Casinhas
Rachel Presti. - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Afonso Correa - WSL / Henrique Casinhas
Beach - WSL / Henrique Casinhas
Charly Martin. - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Costa da Caparica - WSL / Henrique Casinhas
Frederico Morais - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Luke Dillon - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Miguel Blanco - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Nat Young - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Jorgann Couzinet - WSL / Pedro Mestre
