The 3W: Morocco Mall Junior Pro Casablanca

What?
The Morocco Mall Junior Pro Casablanca comes back in its third year from May 22-26, 2024.
It's lights out and away we go! This is the first event of the 2024 European Junior Qualifying Series, an exciting series of events across the Old Continent and overseas that features the best up-and-coming talents 20 years and under.
Where?
Casablanca is the economical capital of Morocco and a buzzing city that elegantly mixes tradition and modernity. Long beaches receive plenty of swell year-round and Ain Diab offers unlimited oportunities with peaks up and down the stretch of sand.
Ain Diab - WSL / Laurent Masurel
Casa has hosted the QS for a number of years before switching to give younger competitors the experience in Morocco. It's a highly consistent beachbreak and waves can get very good on the day. Long, short, peaky or fast, walled up or hollow, it really can produce any and all conditions.
When?
Tune in from May 22-26, 2024 to catch up on all the action and check out videos and updates right here on worldsurfleague.com!
In the meantime, check out the recap from last year's event in Casablanca!
We launched the European JQS in May in Morocco, here's everything that went down!
WSL
