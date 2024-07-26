Meet The Underdogs

One of the truly beautiful aspects of surfing's inclusion into the Olympics, is the chance for smaller, or lesser-known surfing nations to stick their flags in the international sand. For those country's surfers, the opportunity for them to take advantage of one of the biggest platforms in the world for an athlete.

While much attention is paid to the international stars surfing for the Big Three-Australia, Brazil, and the USA, there are a handful of lesser-known names in the draw, some of whom might very well become the most famous name in surfing for a while.

Let's take a look at a handful of surfers you might not know, but should:

Powerful and technical, South Africa's Sarah Baum is a top-tier Challenger on her way to breaking down the door to the Championship Tour. - WSL / Brent Bielmann

Nadia Erostarbe: From the Basque Country, Nadia has been training tirelessly the last few years, making a solid run at the Challenger Series last year. But what makes her special at Teahupo'o is the wealth of knowledge she's gleaned from some of her Basque brethren, like Aritz Aranburu. Her teammate, Andy Criere is one to watch as well-one of the most universally adored personalities in the European surfing scene. The stylish, strong goofyfoot is a competitively savvy surfer, and no slouch in heaving left barrels.

South African Sarah Baum might not be a household name, but she should be, and probably will be soon. After taking a few years away from competition, Sarah has returned with a new fire lit beneath her, and the technical, steely-nerved goofyfoot's approach will pair nicely with Teahupo'o. Another underground goofyfoot to watch on the women's draw is Anat Lelior, from Tel Aviv. Her and her sister are both built tough as nails, and give Anat a open lineup and world class waves and I wouldn't be surprised if she steals more than her fair share of attention.

The first Moroccan to qualify for the World Championship Tour, Ramzi is a shining example of the warmth and openness for which the country is known. But don't let his pearly whites and perpetually positive disposition fool you-he's an all-conditions killer, as evidenced in his semifinal finish at the 2024 SHISEIDO Pro Tahiti. - WSL / Matt Dunbar

On the men's side there are a handful of real dark horses, like Peru's Alonso Correa and Lucca Mesinas, Indonesia's Rio Waida, and of course Morocco's first ‘CT surfer Ramzi Boukhiam, who cleared up any questions about his ability at Teahupo'o at this year's Tahiti Pro.

However, if you ask anyone who has spent any time surfing the hollow, heavy beachbreaks of Mexico, or on the North Shore the last decade, Alan Cleland is unquestionably one of the most gifted tuberiders in the world. Alan's pops is an American expat, who himself was once on the cover of Surfing Magazine, and raised Al at Mainland Mexico's most notoriously hollow black sand beachbreak.

And of course, there's no looking past locals Kauli Vaast and Vahine Fierro.

Teahupo'o Local, France's Kauli Vaast, knows this Tahitian reef better than the world's best. It would not be shocking to see Kauli medal as he has had proven results, taking second place at the 2022 Outerknown Tahiti Pro. - WSL / Damien Poullenot

At waves like Teahupo'o, there's no compensating for experience, and few surfers in the draw are as intimately familiar with Teahupo'o's many-faces and deceptively complicated perfection as Tahiti's Kauli Vaast and Huahine's Vahine Fierro.

Getting their first sessions at the End of the Road as barely teenagers, Kauli and Vahiné were taken under wing and guided by local heavies like Matahi and Manoa Drollet, Vetea "Poto" David, Michel Bourez, Tereva David, and others.

With the entire Teahupo'o community in their corner, the Tahitians are undoubtedly favorites this year to win.

Learn more about Teahupo'o here.

Head to the International Surfing Association (ISA) for more information on surfing in the Olympics.