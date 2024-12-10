- WSL / Andrew Nichols
NewsPacifico Surf Open Puerto EscondidoRyan Huckabee

Who's In: Pacifico Surf Open Puerto Escondido

In 2019, the Qualifying Series (QS) headed for the world-renowned beach town of Puerto Escondido and the famed wave of La Zicatela delivered. Now, the men's QS contingent return for the first time to contest for 1,000 valuable points toward their 2025 Challenger Series campaigns.

Here's a shortlist of those ready for another go in Mexico before the holiday break and the season turns into overdrive.

Men's Round of 64: Ryan Huckabee Saves the Best for Last, Hammers A 9.50 in SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay
0:14
The perennial QS threat Ryan Huckabee showcased his signature power and flair on a one-maneuver blast to post a 9.50 and 16.50 heat total in the final heat of the Round of 64.
Ryan Huckabee

Keeping his competitive momentum going, Ryan Huckabee is fresh off a Final appearance in Morro Bay and now look for more ahead of competing in the World Junior Championships. Huckabee's explosive tendencies and progressive flair are a perfect match for the fun conditions on the forecast. And, honing in his craft on the beach breaks of Florida and around the world, Huckabee is well prepared for another big week in the jersey alongside a formidable field.

John Mel Wins Maiden QS at Oaxaca Pro
0:36
The Santa Cruz, California, native charged through heavy Playa Zicatela conditions and emerged victorious at the Oaxaca Pro pres. by Corona.
John Mel

The last man to take a QS victory on mainland Mexico's sands, John Mel, returns to defend his title after five years. This marked Mel's first-ever QS win before going on to win a pair of QS 3000s to add in his growing resume. The now 25-year-old, Mel, continues to show he's a perennial threat and now looks for a breakthrough result in the 2024/2025 season.

Jhony Corzo Finds His Rhythm In Excellent Form At The WRV Outer Banks Pro Presented By Pacifico
1:24
The former ISA Gold medalist Jhony Corzo returned to his winning backhand attack and delivered an excellent 8.25 to surge into Finals Day.
Jhony Corzo

Former ISA Gold Medalist and perennial QS threat, Jhony Corzo, is back in home waters and ready to claim a maiden QS title. Plus, Corzo's fellow Mexican contingent Rey Hernandez, Sebastian Williams, Jafet Ramos, and many more also look to take the title for their home country.

Tehuen Petroni (USA) winning his Quarterfinal heat at the Oaxaca Pro QS 1,500 pres. by Corona. Tehuen Petroni put the QS contenders on notice at wave he knows all too well and looks to do it again this week. - WSL / Andrew Nichols
Tehuen Petroni

One of Mexico's chargers, Tehuen Petroni, is back in the jersey after representing for his home of Puerto Escondido in 2019 and making it to Finals Day. Petroni's heavy water tendencies put him on the map in his career and now he looks to find that competitive spark once more while inspiring the next generation of Mexico's chargers.

One Of The Biggest Airs In US Open History - Eithan Osborne's 9.67
1:30
Eithan Osborne's aerial antics earn him a near-perfect 9.67 and one of the biggest airs in the history of the US Open Of Surfing.
Eithan Osborne

He's back. One of surfing's most exciting free surfers Eithan Osborne is back in the jersey and looking to disrupt North America's top contenders looking for points. Osborne's outrageous aerial tendencies and progressive flair could spell trouble for those in search of building momentum.

Watch these competitors and more LIVE beginning December 12 - 15 at worldsurlfeague.com.

Ryan Huckabee

- WSL / RunAmuck Photography
Eden Walla and Taro Watanabe Win 2024 SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay QS 1000

Eden Wall and Taro Watanabe emerge victorious after impeccable runs through competition at Morro Rock.

- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Andrew Nichols
Finals Day Ready for SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay QS 1000 Contenders

A 10-point ride, last-minute dramatics, and continued quality from North America's contenders set up Finals Day.

- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Men's Round of 64: Ryan Huckabee Saves the Best for Last, Hammers A 9.50 in SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay

The perennial QS threat Ryan Huckabee showcased his signature power and flair on a one-maneuver blast to post a 9.50 and 16.50 heat total

0:14
- WSL / Geada
Round of 64: Ryan Huckabee Living Up to the Huck, Soars to an 8.17 and Major Heat Win

The Floridian Ryan Huckabee took over a hefty bout with CT elite Leonardo Fioravanti, 2024 CT rookie Kade Matson, and Riaru Ito in the

3:59
- WSL / Kurt Steinmetz
Who's In: Ron Jon Quiksilver and Roxy Pro

North America's Qualifying Series and Pro Junior Competitors Return for Valuable Points, Kenworthy and Dunphy Look for Leg Up in Challenger

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2024 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download