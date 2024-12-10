Who's In: Pacifico Surf Open Puerto Escondido

In 2019, the Qualifying Series (QS) headed for the world-renowned beach town of Puerto Escondido and the famed wave of La Zicatela delivered. Now, the men's QS contingent return for the first time to contest for 1,000 valuable points toward their 2025 Challenger Series campaigns.

Here's a shortlist of those ready for another go in Mexico before the holiday break and the season turns into overdrive.

The perennial QS threat Ryan Huckabee showcased his signature power and flair on a one-maneuver blast to post a 9.50 and 16.50 heat total in the final heat of the Round of 64.

Keeping his competitive momentum going, Ryan Huckabee is fresh off a Final appearance in Morro Bay and now look for more ahead of competing in the World Junior Championships. Huckabee's explosive tendencies and progressive flair are a perfect match for the fun conditions on the forecast. And, honing in his craft on the beach breaks of Florida and around the world, Huckabee is well prepared for another big week in the jersey alongside a formidable field.

The Santa Cruz, California, native charged through heavy Playa Zicatela conditions and emerged victorious at the Oaxaca Pro pres. by Corona.

The last man to take a QS victory on mainland Mexico's sands, John Mel, returns to defend his title after five years. This marked Mel's first-ever QS win before going on to win a pair of QS 3000s to add in his growing resume. The now 25-year-old, Mel, continues to show he's a perennial threat and now looks for a breakthrough result in the 2024/2025 season.

The former ISA Gold medalist Jhony Corzo returned to his winning backhand attack and delivered an excellent 8.25 to surge into Finals Day.

Former ISA Gold Medalist and perennial QS threat, Jhony Corzo, is back in home waters and ready to claim a maiden QS title. Plus, Corzo's fellow Mexican contingent Rey Hernandez, Sebastian Williams, Jafet Ramos, and many more also look to take the title for their home country.

Tehuen Petroni put the QS contenders on notice at wave he knows all too well and looks to do it again this week. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

One of Mexico's chargers, Tehuen Petroni, is back in the jersey after representing for his home of Puerto Escondido in 2019 and making it to Finals Day. Petroni's heavy water tendencies put him on the map in his career and now he looks to find that competitive spark once more while inspiring the next generation of Mexico's chargers.

Eithan Osborne's aerial antics earn him a near-perfect 9.67 and one of the biggest airs in the history of the US Open Of Surfing.

He's back. One of surfing's most exciting free surfers Eithan Osborne is back in the jersey and looking to disrupt North America's top contenders looking for points. Osborne's outrageous aerial tendencies and progressive flair could spell trouble for those in search of building momentum.

