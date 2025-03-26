Challenger Series Scenarios Unravel at Barbados Surf Pro Presented by Diamonds International

An exciting day unfolded at the World Surf League (WSL) BTMI Barbados Surf Pro, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 5,000, and Live Like Zander Junior Pro In Loving Memory of Zander Venezia Presented by Diamonds International. Three-to-four-foot, testy wind swell with varying winds provided a challenge to North America's QS contingent as women's Round of 48 finished before moving into the men's top-seeded Round of 64. Challenger Series implications began from the first heat until the last with plenty of big performances, heavy upsets, and everything in between.

The next generation of rising QS and Pro Junior talent Kai Kushner pushed the scale to near-perfection with a dismantling backhand attack to post a 9.27.

Jett Schilling and Kai Kushner's Searing Starts Go Excellent

An explosive finish to an impactful day from Kai Kushner tipped the scale to a near-perfect 9.27 (out of a possible 10). Kushner's incredible backhand attack laid into one of the most critical sections of the day in the Round of 64, Heat 16. No stranger to Soup Bowl, Kushner spends time with his family here away from events and his knowledge of the reef was apparent.

"It was super fun out there. It went a little flat after that first wave but I'm stoked to not fall on that wave and get the score," Kushner said. "It wasn't glassy out there but it was still super fun and I'm stoked. I love the people here. I come every year with my family."

A decimating start for Jett Schilling earned the current North America QS No. 1 Jett Schilling an excellent 8.67 to start his surge toward Challenger Series qualification.

The current North America No. 1 Jett Schilling came out firing in his BTMI Barbados Surf Pro start with a blistering 8.67. Schilling's impeccable timing and backhand power on hefty sections started the San Clemente, Calif., competitor's debut in excellent fashion. Now, Schilling looks to hold his place atop the rankings moving forward with every heat counting to Challenger Series qualification.

"A little bit of pressure before I paddled out and I was shaking because I was nervous. I don't want to lose that number one spot," Schilling said. "The waves here are super fun. Everyone is super cool here and I've been surfing on the other side of the island a bunch. I was stoked to get a few waves since it's tough to get a wave out at Soup Bowl. I wanted to start strong but then I struggled to find a back up and I hit the panic button but stoked to make it."

The reigning Live Like Zander Junior Pro victor Blayr Barton is back at Soup Bowl a full-time QS contender and blasting a 7.83 and 7.00 in his debut.

Blayr Barton Returns in Winning Form

A career-defining moment for Blayr Barton at this very wave last season earned him his first WSL victory in the Live Like Zander Junior Pro. An emotional victory powered Barton to big 2024/2025 season and blasted an impressive 14.83 (out of a possible 20) heat total utilizing both the left and right it had to offer. Now, Barton looks to catapult up the rankings with more success and give himself an opportunity to finish in the Top 7.

"It's probably my favorite wave anywhere here. I feel like it offers everything you need," Barton said. "It's got an air section. It's got a right, it's got a barrel and not many other waves just do that so perfectly. I love this place and all the people and the community here."

Barbados' perennial Challenger Series threat Josh Burke put on a showcase in front of his home crowd to post a 14.16 heat total and sear through to the Round of 32.

Burke Brothers Fly Barbados Flag into the Round of 32

The spectators in attendance had plenty to cheer about with Barbados' own Josh and Jacob Burke earning respective heat wins. The older Burke, Josh, unleashed his powerful forehand when the opportunity presented itself for a 7.33 and 14.16 heat total as he looks to climb the rankings once more at home.

"I feel good. It's good to be home and surfing an event like this with good waves and also competing in front of my friends and family," Burke said. "I prefer the waves here especially in the North America region with the power at Soup Bowl. Here is different than the rest of the world because I usually by myself the rest of the world. I'll listen to music, do a little meditation and stay focused and stay happy. Enough love and respect to the Bathsheba community, my friends and family for supporting me."

For Jacob, a wildcard offered the possibility of rattling the rankings and he got started right away after besting defending event winner and current North America No. 4 Lucca Mesinas, who also advanced.

Hefty upsets ensued from the likes of Sebastian Williams, John Mel and Timothy Simmers, Jake Davis and more shook up the rankings with Challenger Series qualification hopefuls Michael Dunphy, Kei Kobayashi, and Taj Lindblad being eliminated.

Big showings from former Championship Tour (CT) competitors Kolohe Andino and Carlos Munozpushed the scale with their power and join Cole McCaffray, Taro Watanabe, Ryland Rubens, Lucas Cassity, Will Deane, and Sage Katz earned them Round of 64 wins.

Zoe Chait (USA) found her form right away at Soup Bowl. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Zoe Chait's Forehand Attack Earns Debut Heat Win

Women's Round of 48 concluded Heats 5 through 8 to determine the top-seeded Round of 32 draw. The rising career of Zoe Chait notched another brilliant heat win in her Round of 48 debut with a powerful performance to post a 12.33 heat total in tricky morning conditions. Now, the Half Moon Bay, Calif., competitor locks in for more to finish 2024/2025 strong.

"I'm feeling good and happy to start off my event with a win. I was definitely a little bit nervous just being the first heat of the day and first heat of the event," Chait said. "But, I got it done and it was super fun. It was a little bit windy this morning but it mellowed out now. I was really happy I got a cleaner heat. My coach and I worked out to build a house and I'm glad it worked out."

The Ventura, California competitor Vela Mattive pushed the standard for women on Day 2 with a 6.67 in her Soup Bowl start.

Vela Mattive Makes Her Early Move at Soup Bowl

One of North America's emerging threats, Vela Mattive, made her presence known to wrap up Round of 48 proceedings. Mattive's timing and flow pushed the scale to a 6.67 and a clutch debut heat win. Though Mattive is a mathematical longshot into the Top 4, she looks to finish with a career-best ranking as she currently sits at No. 20 looking to break past 15th.

"I felt confident even though it was hard to find a good one but they were super fun when you did," Mattive said. "I love this wave. It's warm water and a super bowly wave so it's one of my favorite places to come to. I just watch the waves before my heat and see what I want to do and then just lock in."

Plus, Ava Wagester and Victoria Duprat added their names to the Round of 32 with debut victories.

Event organizers will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. ET to determine a possible 9:00 a.m. ET start.

The stakes are rising every heat at the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro and Live Like Zander Junior Pro Presented by Diamonds International.

Day 2: Contenders Push the Scale, Women Make Their Debut

The stage is set for top seeds to emerge at the World Surf League (WSL) BTMI Barbados Surf Pro, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 5,000, and Live Like Zander Junior Pro Presented by Diamonds International. A blistering day featured the men's QS Round of 96 and women's QS Round of 48 in three-to-four-foot wind swell to provide more moments of brilliance. Now, early contenders will face North America's premier contenders with 2025 Challenger Series and World Junior Championships qualification scenarios ready to unfold.

Mexico's proven QS threat Sebastian Williams stole the show in his first-ever Soup Bowl heat after blasting a 9.50 on his first wave and finishing with a 15.27 heat total.

Sebastian Williams Steals the Show a 9.50 in His Soup Bowl Debut

The first-ever Soup Bowl wave in competition for Sebastian Williams went near-perfect with an outstanding 9.50 (out of a possible 10) and finished with a 15.27 heat total (out of a possible 20). Williams' progression and flair are known around the world with previous showings in the Red Bull Airborne, but put his power on the rail on full display. Now, Williams joins fellow Mexican contender Rey Hernandez into the Round of 64 with big heat wins and looks to make a surge toward Challenger Series qualification.

"I was very happy to start my heat like that. I've been watching the waves a lot and just focusing my energy on finding the rhythm with the waves," Williams said. "I got very lucky to start the heat like that. Strategy, I was wanting to start the heat off strong with two good maneuvers no less and it worked out. It's my first time here and I'm loving it. The people are friendly, the waves are great and it's so good here."

Costa Rica's Rachel Aguero took control of the women's debuts with an impressive 7.50 and surged toward the Round of 32.

Rachel Aguero Kicks Off Women's QS in Impressive Form

Costa Rica's success carried over from the men's QS featuring Andreas Schneider straight to women's as Rachel Aguero showcased her backhand attack. Aguero's mid-heat surge pushed her to a solid 7.50 to kickstart the women's Round of 48 and catapulted herself to the top-seeded Round of 32.

"I feel super happy to make my first heat and be here in Barbados," Aguero said. "It's such a good place and I love it. I was watching the waves with my coach and he told me to just catch two good waves. So that's what I did and I'm stoked it worked out. I surfed Brandends yesterday and it was so fun and I'm loving my time here."

The Californian Titus Santucci blasted an 8.17 in his Soup Bowl debut to surge toward the Round of 64.

Titus Santucci Strikes Excellence in Barbados Surf Pro Return

A breakthrough showing from Titus Kaimana Santucci pushed the Californian to one of the day's best single-wave scores of an 8.17. The emerging talent, Santucci, looks to close out the season with a massive result in both the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro and Live Like Zander Junior Pro this week to rattle the rankings.

"I'm feeling good. It's always good to get the first round jitters out after you've traveled so far," Santucci said. "This wave has a lot more power compared to home. We have kind of a similar wave that has a bowl to it at Swamis but I like the power here better. It was firing in that heat. There's those little moments where it feels so good and then can be so different."

A dynamic showing from Mia Calderon laid down a solid 12.50 heat total to move toward the Round of 32 as she looks to shake up the rankings at Soup Bowl.

Mia Calderon Holds it Down in Caribbean Waters

A strong showing from Puerto Rico's Mia Calderon pushed her to the Round of 32 with a 12.50 heat total. Calderon's powerful forehand laced a 6.50 to take over her debut and represent for the Caribbean near home. Now, top seeds await and Calderon looks ready for the challenge.

"I was going to say the hardest part at the start of the heat was finding waves but I got two good ones," Calderon said. "At the end I think keeping priority and calming down a bit after I got those two good waves. The waves are very similar to my favorite wave at home called Middles."

Plus, Avery McDonald and Ella McCaffray held firm for big Round of 48 heat wins to join the Round of 32 contingent.

A veteran to Soup Bowl's lineup, Max Beach delivered a crazy backhand attack to post an 8.00 in his 2025 debut and shares his memories of his good friend Zander Venezia.

Excellent showcases from Rafael Pereira, Laird Lavik and Max Beach also put their names on the watch list among the Round of 64 standouts. Plus, Barbados' Caleb Rapson and Tommaso Layson also won their respective Round of 96 heats alongside an in-form Andreas Schneider, Rey Hernandez, Gabriel Arturo Vargas, Parker Cohn, Kai Gale Grani, William Hedleston, Will Deane, and Reed Platenius.

"[Brad] Gerlach always says that, ‘Make it' and when I made it I just said thank you Zander," Beach said in honor of Venezia. "Without that 8-point ride I wouldn't have made that heat. Zander and I always competed around the world really and he was a great person. Him and his dad were always positive people with smiles on their faces. I miss him dearly but I know he's watching over us."

Event organizers will reconvene at 7:30 a.m. ET to determine a possible 8:00 a.m. ET start.

Opening statements were made in early goings at the BTMI Barbados Surf Pro and Live Like Zander Junior Pro Presented by Diamonds International.

Day 1: Dominant Displays Set the Standard

The race for 2025 World Surf League (WSL) North America's Challenger Series and World Junior Championships qualifiers kicked off at the famed Soup Bowl. The BTMI Barbados Surf Pro, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 5,000, and Live Like Zander Junior Pro in Loving Memory of Zander Venezia Presented by Diamonds International early contenders emerged in three-to-four-foot wind swell that tested their abilities and patience. Men's QS Round of 116 and Round of 116 alongside men's Live Like Zander Junior Pro Round of 56 and 48 unraveled with a showcase of progression and power.

Barbados' own Tommy Layson dominated his debut with an excellent 8.00 and 14.73 heat total in home waters.

Barbados' own Tommayso Layson Laces Excellent Start at Home

One of Barbados' prominent rising talents, Tommaso Layson, laid down the hammer in his QS start and posted an excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10). Layson's timing and knowledge of Soup Bowl's lineup prevailed to notch a 14.73 (out of a possible 20) heat total to win the heat alongside fellow Barbadian Caleb Rapson. Plus, Layson's performance in the Live Like Zander Junior Pro Round of 48 earned him a bonus heat win on opening day.

Now, the rising Barbadian talent prepares for the Round of 96 and top-seeded Pro Junior Round of 32.

"That 8-point ride actually came under everyone. I think I had priority but it wasn't a set just a medium-sized one," Layson said. "I was so stoked to see that one coming in. I knew that I needed a score and it just lined up perfectly. Soup Bowl is my favorite wave and it's my home break. I just want to say thank you to all my family in Italy and all my friends and family here in Barbados."

A brilliant showing from Andreas Schneider earned him a Round of 116 and Round of 112 win, posting a solid 7.17 in the Round of 112. Now, the Costa Rican prepares for some of North America's prominent competitors in the Round of 96.

Costa Rica's Andreas Schneider Smashes WSL Debut

Andreas Schneider took control on opening day, winning both his Round of 116 and Round of 112 battles. The 23-year-old Costa Rican Schneider made his WSL debut before posting a solid 7.17 in the Round of 112 to surge toward the Round of 96.

"I'm feeling good. Waves are a bit difficult still but I dropped a couple scores and I'm onto the next round so I'm happy," Schneider said. "It got a little bit better in my second heat with some more water. There were more walls and more options to work with. Still a bit grindy out there but there's still some fun ones to find and I'm stoked to get a few."

Remy Armstrong rounded out a solid showing from early QS contenders. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Also earning breakthrough Round of 112 wins, Remy Armstrong, Timothy Simmers, Gabriel Arturo Vargas, Jonny Herrouin, Sage Katz, and Romeo Stone are set for their Round of 96 bouts.

Puerto Rico's threat Sage Katz unleashed his backhand attack to post an excellent 8.33 in his Soup Bowl start.

Sage Katz Strikes on Soup Bowl Gem in Live Like Zander Opener

The North America World Junior Championships contenders took on Soup Bowl as the men's Round of 56 and 48 ensued. Only the Top 2 will secure their place and every heat matters.

A brilliant display of backhand power from Sage Katz tipped the scale to the first excellent score of opening day - posting an 8.33. Katz's 14.63 heat total held as the best performance in the Round of 56 and Round of 48 after the Puerto Rican advanced through to the Round of 32. Now, Katz prepares to take on North America's top seeds for a chance at the Quarterfinals.

"I'm super grateful to be here and competing. The waves are super fun and I'm close to home too," Katz said. "I got kind of lucky. It looked a little weird at first but then it bowled up nicely so I'm stoked. I don't really have an advantage here I feel but we have similar waves so it feels like home. Low tide has been a little easier finding the good waves so I'm just figuring it all out."

The rising talent Eeli Timperi overpowered his Live Like Zander Junior Pro debut with a day's best 15.74 heat total.

Afternoon Magic from Baylor White and Eeli Timperi Provide Showcase

The best was saved for last as Eeli Timperi a 15.74 heat total in the Round of 48, Heat 8 to wrap opening day proceedings. Timperi's electric forehand overpowered the afternoon conditions to post an excellent 8.07 on his victory lap in as he made an early statement to his contenders.

"There's a few waves out there but they're kind of hard to find and I had a shocker at the start, but happy to wrap it up at the end," Timperi said. "That 8.07 was a bit of a smaller wave and didn't think it was going to be that good but it had a good bowl on it. I was looking for the better ones and find a longer one a bit deeper."

A maiden day of competition at Soup Bowl for Baylor White yielded an excellent 8.17 as he smashes his way into the Live Like Zander Junior Pro Round of 32.

Baylor White found his form early to advance through the Round of 56 before unleashing an impeccable backhand display at Soup Bowl to post an 8.17 in his Round of 48 heat win. This marks White's second-ever WSL event as he looks to find his footing among North America's elite and take some confidence into the Round of 32.

"That thing was sick and I was stoked to finally get a wave that lined up and gave me three turns. It was really tricky out there so I'm stoked," White said. "The biggest key is wave selection. If you get the right ones you really have a nice wall to work with so I was stoked I was able to find two waves and stoked on that heat."

A solid showing from current North America Pro Junior No. 2 Rex Hennings, Kepa Mendia, Adam Bartlett, and Beckham McCart.

Watch Live

The BTMI Barbados Surf Pro and Live Like Zander Junior Pro hold a competition window beginning March 24 through 30 at Soup Bowl, Bathsheba, Barbados. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast on www.WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL Youtube channel.