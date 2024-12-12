Mexico's Early Event Threats Emerge at Pacifico Surf Open Puerto Escondido QS 1000

The World Surf League (WSL) Pacifico Surf Open Puerto Escondido, a men's Qualifying Series (QS) 1000, returned to the famed La Zicatela for opening day action and Mexico's proven, and emerging, talents showed they're ready for more after the Round of 80 finished in its entirety. Three-to-five-foot, testy conditions challenged competitors to find moments of magic with heavy closeouts pushing them to their best.

Gael Jimenez (MEX) right at home and into the Round of 64. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Gael Jimenez Debuts Strong in Home Waters

The last time this event ran, Gael Jimenez powered his way into a Finals Day showing and now looks to replicate that performance. Jimenez's ability to adapt from La Zicatela's hollow conditions to the more high-performance conditions for opening day helped lead to the day's best single-wave score of a 7.75 (out of a possible 10). Puerto Escondido's own, Jimenez, let his forehand attack lead the way and earned a big debut, Round of 80 heat win.

"It's amazing to surf agains these guys and now getting to compete against the North America QS competitors at home," said Jimenez. "It's been a couple years so I'm stoked to perform and show everybody that Mexican surfers can surf really good. That's the cool thing about here is that it might not be what people see all the time from home, but it gets really rippable on day's like this. It's beautiful and it's not intimidating so you can out and have fun and we can all show our surfing."

Another of Puerto Escondido's own Nesher Diaz (MEX) put on a showcase of backhand power. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Rising Talent Nesher Diaz makes his Presence Known

Emerging threat Nesher Diaz showed a glimpse of what he's capable of and put on a showcase of backhand precision to post a day's best heat total of 12.50 (out of a possible 20). Diaz looks to get his footing in the QS rankings, entering his first event here at his home break of La Zicatela, after experience at the ISA level. Now, he prepares for top-seeded competitors in the Round of 64.

"That was my first QS heat and I feel really good and so happy to surf good. The waves were tough to find a good one but it's still fun," said Diaz. "The wave is super fast and so you have to be quick with your turns. It means a lot to have this event here. I also compete at a lot of ISA and events in California so it's great to have one at home and keep competing."

Jafet Ramos (MEX) has helped pushed Mexican surfing throughout the years and continues to show his powerful form. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Mexico's Proven Veteran Jafet Ramos Unleashes Power on Opening Day

One of Mexico's decorated competitors, Jafet Ramos, made his return to the QS jersey near home in a big way, posting a 12.30 heat total. Ramos' helped pave the way for emerging talents to get their start and continues to show he's not one to be taken lightly in the competitive arena.

"It was a little difficult conditions but felt good to get some solid scores. It's incredible to have this event at home and I'm so happy to be competing," said Ramos. "It's great to be this close to home and surfing in a QS with some of the best guys from North America coming here and the level will go up tomorrow. They're great surfers but we are ready to go and do our best against them."

Also earning Round of 80 victories, Puerto Escondido's own Quetzal Estrada joins the likes of Max Munoz, Leon Peraza, Kalama Stratton, and Luigi Bustos into the Round of 64.

Event organizers will reconvene at 6:30 a.m. CST to determine a possible 7:00 a.m. CST start.

