North America's Men Contingent Ready for Pacifico Surf Open Puerto Escondido QS 1000 Debuts

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) contenders have arrived at the famed beach break of La Zicatela for the Pacifico Surf Open Puerto Escondido, a men's QS 1000. This marks the first time the QS has returned to mainland Mexico since 2019 at this very lineup nestled in the world-renowned town of Puerto Escondido. Now, the men's contingent vie for 1,000 points toward their 2025 Challenger Series qualification campaigns with some of Mexico's premier competitors getting back in the jersey.

2019 marked the last time QS competitors put on a showcase in solid Puerto Escondido conditions and John Mel earned his first-ever victory.

John Mel is Back to Defend his Event Win from 2019

A special moment came to fruition for John Mel the last time he competed at La Zicatela to earn his maiden QS victory. The now 25-year-old added to his family's heritage, with his father Peter Mel a world-renowned big wave competitor at Puerto Escondido, and now looks to repeat his success. With multiple QS wins to his name since, Mel eyes his major breakthrough of 2024/2025 to kickstart the back half of his season.

"I love Puerto Escondido. I've been going there since I was five years old, rode my first wave, and found my love for surfing here," said Mel. "My dad's gotten a 10-point ride in an event there and I just feel a rad connection with the wave and the people in Puerto. I haven't had any results this season which is hard. I've been doing some of the best surfing of my life but haven't been able to put a full event together. I'm working on dialing in my confidence and am going to do all it takes to bag some results this back half of the year."

Relive one of Puerto Escondido's own, Tehuen Petroni, charge through Quarterfinals to earn a place into the Semifinals at his home break.

Tehuen Petroni and Mexican Contenders Return to QS Action

One of Puerto Escondido's own, Tehuen Petroni, is back to mix it up with North America's regional contenders and fellow countrymen. Petroni surged to the Semifinals in 2019 amid a heavily-contested field and put on a showcase of barrel-riding expertise in front of his hometown crowd. Now, Petroni returns to the jersey in hopes of finding more success and inspiring Mexico's next wave of competitors in the process.

"It's amazing to have the QS back home. I feel it's a good opportunity for the locals and Mexican surfers to show off their skills," said Petroni. "Zicatela is a wave that can work at any size, big or small, so you can always charge more. I think it's amazing for the locals since we know the wave and you never know, I got a third-place in my first QS at home so everyone has a chance to do the same. It was such an amazing feeling to go from the first round to the Semifinals at home so the crowd cheers me on more and more, the waves were really good, it was epic."

Kei Kobayashi found his curtain time last go around in La Zicatela and is back for more. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Valuable Points for Final Push of 2024/2025 on Offer

These contenders are joined by the likes of recent runner-up in Morro Bay Ryan Huckabee, Puerto Escondido's cast of charges including Jhony and Nahum Corzo, Angelo Lozano, Sebastian Williams, and more looking to hold down home waters. But, with former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Carlos Munoz, proven QS elite Kei Kobayashi, Tyler Gunter, Jake Davis, plus rising threats Hayden Rodgers, Kepa Mendia and more, clashes are ready to unfold.

Event organizers will convene at 7:30 a.m. CST for a possible 8:00 a.m. CST start.