The 2024 Caraïbos Lacanau Pro is Only a Month Away!

From August 12 to 18, 2024, the central beach of Lacanau Océan will once again come alive this year. At the heart of the program: the first French stage of the European Qualifying Series (QS) circuit of the World Surf League (WSL), a historic international event.

But the Atlantic waves will not be the only ones to deserve the public's attention: buoyed by the success of the last editions, the programming will once again be structured around the SURF, SKATE and MUSIC triptych.

Each of these three pillars will be highlighted by activities and highlights which will punctuate the week of festivities. An unmissable event for enthusiasts and the curious, not to be missed under any circumstances…

AN EDITION UNDER THE SIGN OF HERITAGE

For its 43rd edition, the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro celebrates heritage. A bastion of surfing since the "Grand Prix Open de Lacanau Océan" in 1979, local history will be highlighted in the pages of a free magazine, distributed on site, which will retrace these great milestones.

Through memories and archive photos, visitors will be able to delve into the legend of this festival which has seen many memorable moments. The opportunity to celebrate together the rich tradition of surfing in Lacanau.

SURF

The QS1,000 Caraïbos Lacanau Pro wraps on Sunday with incredible action and two new winners in Nadia Erostarbe and Leo Paul Etienne.

On the surf side, the QS1,000 WSL will occupy the central beach from August 13 to 18. More than 200 professional athletes will compete for the favor of the waves as long as conditions permit.

Laurent Rondi, director of the competition, will decipher two series per day live in order to make the competition accessible to all. Technical vocabulary and sports analysis will no longer hold any secrets for the public at the end of the week.

Festival-goers will also be able to discover surfing in a different way with the See Surf association, which will offer demonstrations and initiations on Friday August 16.

Big news for 2024, Tandem Surfing will make its appearance with the European Championships, which will be held on Monday August 12 from 10 a.m. and will be marked by the presence of quadruple world champion Rico Leroy.

SKATE

The Caraïbos Lacanau Pro celebrates surfing in all its forms, the waves of bitumen will also be in the spotlight.

Skateboarding enthusiasts will be able to discover and improve their practice thanks to the Roues Libres association, which will offer free initiations and lessons throughout the week.

The skatepark will be back on the Skate Plazza with an ocean view: the legendary ramp, and a flat area (space dedicated to tricks without modules or obstacles) will be the scene of "cash for tricks" sessions and high-level contests.

Events not to be missed:

SKATE FAMILY CONTEST (Friday 08/16): a friendly event for the whole family

GOATS OF LACA (Saturday 08/17): spectacular contest between the best skateboarding talents

MUSIC

If the Canaulais days are busy, the local evenings will be far from being left out. Music occupies a central place in the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro programming, at the heart of which local groups and labels are in the spotlight.

Among this year's new releases, performances by AN.A, Pelo Renzo, Colt, Le Type Soundsystem, Swann de La Mancha, Dame Fleuraux, Dye Crap, 4 the Sun and La Dispatch. Live concerts, DJ sets, big games with the Adieu Panurge collective and Michel Mouton's crazy Loto: there will be something for everyone.

The regulars will also make their return, with evenings marked by Eva-Jane and Manu +, Bonkito, Ciao! and the Home Boys.

After the Sea Festival, the annual fireworks display will light up the beach on the evening of August 15, in accordance with tradition. (+ MORE INFO: https://www.lacanau.fr/evenement/fete-de-la-mer/)

COMMITMENT

Closely concerned by environmental and eco-responsible issues, the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro continues to be committed in 2024.

Within the village, each day has its own theme and association. See Surf, Wings of the Ocean, Water life community, Surf Insertion, Save la Mermaid, Régénération and Surfrider Foundation are once again committed alongside the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro to raise awareness through workshops and discussion times.

A fundamental commitment to the event and notably supported by its co-organizer, the Côte Ouest agency. Last year was marked by the obtaining of ISO 20121 certification, the only international CSR standard dedicated to the events sector.