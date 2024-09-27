Field Narrowed Down To Quarterfinals At Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo

PLAYA DE RAZO, A Coruna, Galicia / Spain (Friday, September 27, 2024) - The World Surf League (WSL) Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo, completed a massive day of competition to narrow down the field to the Quarterfinals for both the men and women. The swell filled in overnight and competitors were greeted with four-to-six foot waves and had to step up their performances.

It was a good day in the office for Uri Uziel (ISR) who ticked off two wins to book his spot in the Quarterfinals. In the Round of 64, Uziel scored an excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10) to win his heat, and then went on to win his Round of 32 heat ahead of Nicolas Paulet (FRA).

João Mendonça (POR) earned the best heat of the men's draw today with 15.10 (out of a possible 20) in the Round of 32, to advance to the Quarterfinals alongside Leonardo Apreda (ITA). Paco Alonzo (FRA) and Michele Scoppa (ITA) also moved into the Quarters after overcoming Portugal's Jaime Veselko and Martim Nunes.

Spain's Dylan Donegan Dos Santos, Jacobo Trigo and Conor Donegan Santos kept their hopes alive for a solid result in Galicia, along with the Basque country's Xan Atchoarena Masterson.

The day was not without its upsets, losing top seeds Noa Dupouy (FRA), Tiago Stock (POR), Lukas Skinner (GBR) and Keoni Lasa (EUK).

In the women's draw, the performance level got pushed into the excellent range from the get-go thanks to Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) in the first heat of the Round of 32. Etxabarri placed her competitors in a combination situation when she scored a 7.33 and 9.17 for a total of 16.50 to book her Quarterfinal berth.

The women's top seeds did well to advance in the competition with the likes of Hina-Maria Conradi (FRA), Sarah Leiceaga (FRA), Lilou Rumiel (FRA) and Naïa Monte (FRA) all earning heat wins.

Monte and Aelan Vaast (FRA) put on an absolute show to deliver the biggest heat of the day, with both surfers going into the excellent range. Monte took the win with the highest heat total of the day, 16.23 with Vaast earning 15.24.

The next call will be on Saturday, 28 September 2024 at 09:00 a.m.

The Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo is organized by the Club Praia de Pantín / Classic Surf Pro and has the institutional support of Turismo de Galicia, Deputación da Coruña, Corresponsables - Consellería de Igualdade da Xunta de Galicia, Ayuntamiento de Carballo, Deporte Galego and sponsored by Cabreiroá, Gadis, Jael, Vithas, Caetano Formula (Dacia/ Renault), Oakberry España, Intermax, Surflogic, FGSurf.