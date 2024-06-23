- WSL / Pedro Mestre
NewsEuropeKiron Jabour

The 3W: Pro Santa Cruz

The Pro Santa Cruz returns for a seventh edition from September 4-8, 2024.

What?

Right in the heart of this year's summer leg of events between Pantin, Spain and Anglet, France, this will be Stop No.4 in the 2024/25 European Qualifying Series season.

Frederico Morais Frederico Morais - WSL / Pedro Mestre

Where?

Halfway between Ericeira and Peniche, the golden beach breaks of Santa Cruz have become extremely popular with surfers looking for a quieter alternative to the main two surfing hubs.

The Noah Surf House ideally located above the beach is the perfect spot to hang post-surf and base yourself while exploring nearby spots.

Noah Surf House Noah Surf House - WSL

When?

Watch the Pro Santa Cruz LIVE on the WSL platforms from September 4-8, and check out daily recaps, pictures, videos and more right here.

In the meantime, check out a selection of images from previous events in Santa Cruz:

  • Aritz Aranburu.
    - WSL / Pedro Mestre
    1 of 15
  • - WSL / Pedro Mestre
    2 of 15
  • Franklin Serpa.
    - WSL / Pedro Mestre
    3 of 15
  • Frederico Morais
    - WSL / Pedro Mestre
    4 of 15
  • Frederico Morais.
    - WSL / Pedro Mestre
    5 of 15
  • Jake Elkington.
    - WSL / Pedro Mestre
    6 of 15
  • Kiron Jabour.
    - WSL / Pedro Mestre
    7 of 15
  • Paul Cesar Distinguin
    - WSL / Pedro Mestre
    8 of 15
  • Podium
    - WSL / Pedro Mestre
    9 of 15
  • Side Event
    - WSL / Pedro Mestre
    10 of 15
  • Theo Fresia.
    - WSL
    11 of 15
  • Thomas Debierre.
    - WSL
    12 of 15
  • Timothee Bisso.
    - WSL
    13 of 15
  • Vasco Ribeiro
    - WSL
    14 of 15
  • - WSL / Pedro Mestre
    15 of 15
Aritz Aranburu.
- WSL / Pedro Mestre
1 of 15
Aritz Aranburu.
- WSL / Pedro Mestre
1 of 15

Kiron Jabour

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Blast from the QS Past: Epic Action in Cascais

Re-live an epic final day at the 2013 Cascais Billabong Pro.

2:28
- WSL / Will Hayden-Smith
Lauren Rolland
Massin, Bourez Lead Papara Pro Open Tahiti

The Men's and Women's QS 1,000 and Pro Junior takes place March 9 - 13

- WSL
Best-Of: 2019 Pro Santa Cruz

Check out some of the finest imagery from the last held Pro Santa Cruz Pres. by Noah Surf House

- WSL / Keoki Saguibo
Highlights: Pipeline Delivers the Goods Again

Day 2 of the Volcom Pipe Pro delivered pristine conditions at Pipe and Backdoor

2:47
- WSL / Chlala
Lauren Rolland
From Pe‘ahi to Paumalū, Kemper Scores Again at Sunset Open

Billy was among the top-seeded surfers to advance in the Men's QS 1,000

Europe

- WSL / Damien Poullenot
The 3W: Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo

The best European juniors will compete in Galicia again this summer!

- WSL / Damien Poullenot
The 3W: Rip Curl Pro Anglet

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet comes back for a 10th edition at la Chambre d'Amour.

- WSL
GADIS Longboard Festival Ferrol: Final Event Recap

Check out some of our favorite action from an action-packed weekend at the GADIS Longboard Festival Ferrol.

1:31
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Guide to the Lacanau Pro

Need-to-know basics to attend the 44th edition of the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro this summer.

- WSL
Highlights Finals Day GADIS Longboard Festival Ferrol

Dantas and Grospiron come out swinging and walk away with maiden WSL wins while Delpero and Lemoigne keep amassing Euro titles in total

1:31

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2024 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download