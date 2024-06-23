The 3W: Pro Santa Cruz

The Pro Santa Cruz returns for a seventh edition from September 4-8, 2024.
What?
Right in the heart of this year's summer leg of events between Pantin, Spain and Anglet, France, this will be Stop No.4 in the 2024/25 European Qualifying Series season.
Frederico Morais - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Where?
Halfway between Ericeira and Peniche, the golden beach breaks of Santa Cruz have become extremely popular with surfers looking for a quieter alternative to the main two surfing hubs.
The Noah Surf House ideally located above the beach is the perfect spot to hang post-surf and base yourself while exploring nearby spots.
Noah Surf House - WSL
When?
Watch the Pro Santa Cruz LIVE on the WSL platforms from September 4-8, and check out daily recaps, pictures, videos and more right here.
In the meantime, check out a selection of images from previous events in Santa Cruz:
Aritz Aranburu. - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Franklin Serpa. - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Frederico Morais - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Frederico Morais. - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Jake Elkington. - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Kiron Jabour. - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Paul Cesar Distinguin - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Podium - WSL / Pedro Mestre
Side Event - WSL / Pedro Mestre
