The 3W: Pro Santa Cruz

The Pro Santa Cruz returns for a seventh edition from September 4-8, 2024.

What?

Right in the heart of this year's summer leg of events between Pantin, Spain and Anglet, France, this will be Stop No.4 in the 2024/25 European Qualifying Series season.

Frederico Morais - WSL / Pedro Mestre

Where?

Halfway between Ericeira and Peniche, the golden beach breaks of Santa Cruz have become extremely popular with surfers looking for a quieter alternative to the main two surfing hubs.

The Noah Surf House ideally located above the beach is the perfect spot to hang post-surf and base yourself while exploring nearby spots.

Noah Surf House - WSL

When?

Watch the Pro Santa Cruz LIVE on the WSL platforms from September 4-8, and check out daily recaps, pictures, videos and more right here.

In the meantime, check out a selection of images from previous events in Santa Cruz: