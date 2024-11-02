North Shore Delivers Pumping Conditions for The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro Start

The famed Sunset Beach came to life for opening day of the World Surf League (WSL) The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 1000, and provided a spectacle of power surfing. A solid eight-foot, WNW swell at one of the North Shore's most iconic waves put contenders to the test. Women's Round of 24 and men's Round of 96 were finished in their entirety with excellent showcases, early shake ups, and sets the stage for top seeds to make their debuts.

Koa Smith (HAW) in his comfort zone with pumping Sunset Beach conditions. - WSL / Tony Heff

Near-Perfection for Kingston Panebianco and Koa Smith

The men followed women's performances and elevated the scale with excellent scores and near-perfection unraveled courtesy of Kingston Panebianco and Koa Smith in their respective heats.

One of the North Shore's mainstays, Smith, went to work on his backhand attack to push the day's highest heat total of a 15.50 (out of a possible 20) heat total. Smith is no stranger to waves of consequence and felt right at home in the pumping Sunset conditions as he now looks to take on top-seeded competitors in the Round of 64.

"Sunset is absolutely pumping and I got gifted a set and my mindset is super simple out here," said Smith. "You just have to get the wave and go as vertical as possible and that paid off. That 9.00 was a perfect wave. I thought it might drain on the takeoff but with Sunset you can't just look for the barrels and get the turns in, but if the lip comes over you head you know you're getting barreled."

Emerging talent Kingston Panebiancon (HAW) wasted no time enjoying the fruits of Sunset Beach. - WSL / Tony Heff

Panebianco tipped the scale in his debut with a 9.25 and 15.25 heat total after finding a Sunset gem that allowed him to open up on his forehand. The rising talent, Panebianco showed he's ready for what Sunset Beach has to offer as he looks to build his resume in the QS jersey.

"Right when it came in I knew that 9.25 was a good one. I saw it coming in and it just lined up perfectly," said Panebianco. "It had three big sections and it was really fun out there. It's as good as Sunset gets I think with barrels and just everything so I'm stoked."

Some of Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's threats including world-renowned waterman Kai Lenny, current No. 2 Oliver Zietz, Luke Tema, Legend Chandler, Merrik Mochkatel, Benji Brand, and more all earned brilliant debut wins and now prepare for the Round of 64.

Lucy Jarrard (HAW) threw herself into hefty Sunset gems for a 12.50 heat total. - WSL / Tony Heff

Lucy Jarrard Tackles Macking Sunset Beach in Debut

The women took over Sunset Beach to start competition and held their own with Lucy Jarrard accruing a 12.50 heat total to kickoff her campaign. Jarrard's forehand attack matched the power Sunset had to offer and pushed the scale early. Now, she prepares for the Quarterfinals featuring the women's top seeds.

"It feels really good to do well in that first heat. It's fun but there's also really big sets that will smash you," said Jarrard. "I got crushed a couple times but it was still fun. I was just trying to find a good lineup and follow the game plan with my coach. It worked so I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

North Shore charger Moana Jones Wong (HAW) proved she's ready for Sunset. - WSL / Tony Heff

Moana Jones Wong Starts Strong for Quarterfinal Appearance

Two-time Hawaii/Tahiti Nui QS Regional victor, and former Championship Tour (CT) Pipe Pro victor, Moana Jones Wong was right at home in North Shore's heavy waters. Jones Wong's backhand attack was more than enough to take down an early heat win as the proven wave of consequence competitor looks for more when competition resumes.

"It's super intense because there's water moving and being first heat of the day is really stressful. The sun is glaring up above the mountains where the lineups are," said Wong. "You're out there trying to read the wave and let a couple sets come by to let you know where you need to be. It's really cool with everyone one the bike path cheering us on and when you surf Sunset you want to surf the real deal."

Also, Raquel Heckert and Malia Lima earned Round of 24 victories and head into the Quarterfinals.

Competition is confirmed to resume tomorrow Sunday, November 3 at 8:00 a.m. HST, and will conclude with Finals Day on Monday November 4. Today's WNW swell and favorable winds are projected to continue delivering solid surf for Sunset Beach through Sunday.