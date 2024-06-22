The 3W: ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro

The ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro is one of, if not the most historic European event on the Qualifying Series and it comes back from August 27 to September 1, 2024 for the 37th edition!

What?

The third stop on the 2024/25 region's Qualifying Series, the event will keep the Challenger Series qualification race alive and well on the Old Continent.

'La factoria de olas', the infamous wave factory of Pantin is a tough beast to tame, capable of throwing anything from 2-foot mush up to overhead powerful Galician surf, with all shades of sun, wind, rain on the cards on any day.

Where?

Pantin, need we say more? Tucked out in the Northwest of the Iberica peninsula, it's exposed to swells from most directions. The lush green hills and white sanded beaches are a sight for sore eyes.

Landscape at Pantin Contest site - WSL / Laurent Masurel

When?

Tune in from August 27 - September 1, 2024 and check out all the photos, videos and updates right here on worldsurfleague.com!

In the meantime, check out some of the imagery from past events in Pantin!