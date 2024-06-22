The 3W: ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro

The ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro is one of, if not the most historic European event on the Qualifying Series and it comes back from August 27 to September 1, 2024 for the 37th edition!
What?
The third stop on the 2024/25 region's Qualifying Series, the event will keep the Challenger Series qualification race alive and well on the Old Continent.
'La factoria de olas', the infamous wave factory of Pantin is a tough beast to tame, capable of throwing anything from 2-foot mush up to overhead powerful Galician surf, with all shades of sun, wind, rain on the cards on any day.
Where?
Pantin, need we say more? Tucked out in the Northwest of the Iberica peninsula, it's exposed to swells from most directions. The lush green hills and white sanded beaches are a sight for sore eyes.
Landscape at Pantin Contest site - WSL / Laurent Masurel
When?
Tune in from August 27 - September 1, 2024 and check out all the photos, videos and updates right here on worldsurfleague.com!
In the meantime, check out some of the imagery from past events in Pantin!
-
JPANTIN,GALICIA- September 6: adson Andre of Brasil advances to Quarter finals of the ABANCA GALICIA CLASSIC SURF 2019 after winning Heat 1 of Round 5 on September 6, 2019 in Pantin,Galicia. - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
PANTIN,GALICIA- September 3: Matt Banting of Australia advances to Round 3 of the ABANCA GALICIA CLASSIC SURF 2019 after winning Heat 3 of Round 2 on September 3, 2019 in Pantin,Galicia. - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
crowd at the Pantin Contest site - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
PANTIN,GALICIA- September 2: Johanne Defay of Franceadvances to Round 4 of the ABANCA GALICIA CLASSIC SURF 2019 after winning Heat 7 of Round 3 on September 2, 2019 in Pantin,Galicia. - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
PANTIN,GALICIA-September 5: Yago Dora of Brasil is eliminated from the Round 3 of the ABANCA GALICIA CLASSIC SURF 2019 after placing third in Heat 9 of Round 3 on September 5, 2019 in Pantin ,Galicia - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
PANTIN,GALICIA- September1: Paige Hareb of New Zealand advances to Round 3 of the ABANCA GALICIA CLASSIC SURF 2019 after winning Heat 9 of Round 2 on September 1, 2019 in Pantin,Galicia..(Photo by Laurent Masurel/WSL via Getty Images) - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
PANTIN,GALICIA- September4:Bronte Macaulay of Australia advances to Semi Final of the ABANCA GALICIA CLASSIC SURF 2019 after winning Heat 1 of Quarter Final on September 4, 2019 in Pantin,Galicia. - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
PANTIN,GALICIA- September 7: Miguel Pupo of Brasil advances to Semi Final of the ABANCA GALICIA CLASSIC SURF 2019 after winning Heat 4 of Quarter Final on September 7, 2019 in Pantin,Galicia. - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
Scenery at Pantin contest site - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
PANTIN,GALICIA-September 2:Alyssa Spencer of USA is eliminated from the Round 4 of the ABANCA GALICIA CLASSIC SURF 2019 after placing second in Heat 2 of Round 4 on September 2, 2019 in Pantin ,Galicia - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
PANTIN,GALICIA-September 2: Amuro Tsuzuki of Japan advances to Round 4 of the ABANCA GALICIA CLASSIC SURF 2019 after placing second in Heat 8 of Round 3 on September 2, 2019 in Pantin,Galicia. - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
PANTIN,GALICIA-September 5: Miguel Tudela of Peru is eliminated from the Round 3 of the ABANCA GALICIA CLASSIC SURF 2019 after placing third in Heat 11 of Round 3 on September 5, 2019 in Pantin ,Galicia - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
PANTIN,GALICIA-September 1: Sara Wakita of Japan advances to Round 3 of the ABANCA GALICIA CLASSIC SURF 2019 after placing second in Heat 10 of Round 2 on September 1, 2019 in Pantin,Galicia..(Photo by Laurent Masurel/WSL via Getty Images) - WSL / Laurent Masurel
