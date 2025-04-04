Celebrating Earth Month with Our WSL One Ocean Community

As Earth Month begins, we're taking time to reflect on the power of community, connection, and shared action in protecting the one ocean that unites us all. At WSL One Ocean, we believe lasting impact begins at the community level-and across the globe, our incredible partners are leading the charge.

From conserving and restoring coastal ecosystems to advancing ocean education and honoring Indigenous leadership, our partners are making an impact that reaches far beyond competition windows. Their work is year-round, deeply embedded in the places we visit, and essential to the future of our sport and the health of our planet.

Each stop on the WSL Championship Tour offers a meaningful chance to connect with local leaders, WSL PURE grantees, and grassroots organizations. Through our Local Impact Projects, we participate in environmental and social initiatives that uplift the communities that welcome us-working together toward a legacy of positive impact.

In 2024, WSL Championship Tour surfer Molly Picklum joined local grantee Nature Conservation Margaret River Region to support vital restoration efforts in Western Australia-demonstrating the powerful role surfers can play in protecting and giving back to the coastal ecosystems. - WSL / Beatriz Ryder

These projects are as diverse as the communities we visit. Some focus on reforestation efforts, restoring critical marine habitats, and improving waste infrastructure, while others support cultural preservation and education programs. At the heart of it all, WSL athletes play an important role-whether planting trees, mentoring local youth, or working alongside volunteers to clean up coastlines, they help amplify the message and inspire fans to take action.

While we're proud of the impact we've achieved, we know that there is always more work to be done. Protecting our ocean is an ongoing journey, and we want to continue pushing forward with fresh ideas and deeper collaborations.

Community partners, youth leaders, and WSL PURE grantees in Fiji came together to restore coastal ecosystems and clean up shorelines-demonstrating the power of local action and global collaboration. - WSL / Aaron Hughes

That's why we're inviting you to be part of the conversation. Visit our Instagram (@wsloneocean) and our 2025 Earth Day Highlight to explore volunteer opportunities and share your thoughts. Let us know what issues you care about most and who we should collaborate with. Have an organization doing great work? Tag them or drop a comment so we can help shine a light on even more efforts making a difference.

Our commitment to impact is something we continue to build on, and we're proud to share the progress in our Annual Impact Reports. These reports highlight the measurable change we're making together-how our partners, grantees, and the global surf community are coming together to protect and restore our ocean. Learn more in the 2024 Purpose & Impact Report and the 2023 Purpose & Impact Report.

As we welcome Earth Month, we're taking a moment to reflect on the collective impact made in 2024. We're deeply grateful to our community partners, WSL PURE grantees, surfers, Indigenous and First Nations leaders, and dedicated volunteers-your passion, leadership, and support made it all possible. While there's still much work ahead, together, we're helping create a ripple effect of positive change.

Earth Month is a reminder that every action-big or small-makes a difference. That's why we're spotlighting the incredible organizations making waves across the globe.

As we celebrate Earth Month, we encourage everyone to get involved-whether by supporting these organizations, joining a local cleanup, or simply spreading awareness. Protecting our ocean is a collective effort, and together, we can make a lasting impact. Getting involved in protecting and conserving the ocean is critical for us today and for future generations. Show us what you are doing by posting on social media with the hashtag #WSLOneOcean and tagging @wsl and @wsloneocean in your posts.

Our work wouldn't be possible without the visionary organizations we're honored to collaborate with. From ocean restoration and education to cultural stewardship and climate resilience, these partners are making waves in their communities year-round. We encourage you to learn more, support their work, and get involved.

WSL One Ocean is a global initaitve supported by YETI, with regional support from Lexus and Open Water.