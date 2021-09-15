Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro's Star-Studded Lineup

Each year, the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro brings in an array of world-class talent looking for time in the jersey and to spread the message of women's empowerment. The 2021 edition, beginning September 17 - 19 is no different with all-star cast of competitors ready to battle in the Oceanside Pier arena for the coveted Super Girl cape.

The next generation of North America competitors looking to make their move and earn 3,000 valuable points toward Challenger Series (CS) qualification such as current regional No.1 Alyssa Spencer, in-form threats Caitlin Simmers and Kirra Pinkerton, 2019 Super Girl Surf Pro victor Samantha Sibley, and more will have to bring their best once again. Here's who they'll have to deal with in this year's draw.

Now 5X WSL Champion Carissa Moore Returns

The three-time WSL Champion still finds firsts in her career, and a Paul Mitchell Supergirl Pro win Sunday marked another.

After an incredible run at the Rip Curl WSL Finals against World No. 2 Tatiana Weston-Webb, Moore secured an incredible fifth World Title. The 29-year-old comes into this year's event a former Super Girl victor (2018) and returns with more than just competing on her mind. Her 'Moore Aloha Foundation' will be on the beach and bringing positive vibes to all the young surfers coming to the event.

To learn more about Moore's work with the youth, check out MooreAloha.com.

World Title Contender Tatiana Weston-Webb is Back

Weston-Webb is set for a run toward her second Super Girl cape in the Oceanside arena. - WSL / Steinmetz / ASA Productions

The Kauai, Hawaii, raised competitor now flies the Brasilian flag proudly and joined her fellow countrymen in an incredible season that took her all the way to Rip Cur WSL Finals Title Match. Weston-Webb was able to upset Moore in their first of a best two-out-of-three scenario and finished No. 2 in the world - her best among the CT elite. But, she now sets her eyes on a second Super Girl cape after her brilliant win in 2016.

Weston-Webb will look to utilize her dominant backhand attack, but spectators will be treated to her aggressive forehand throughout the event with a predominant south swell in the water.

Caroline Marks Hunts for a Maiden Super Girl Win

Marks continues to inspire the next generation each time her toes hit the sand. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

This event has eluded one of the world's best in her six attempts despite one runner-up and two Semifinal surges in the past, but Marks is not one to back down from a challenge. The recent Olympian finished her year among the CT ranked No. 6 - narrowly missing an opportunity at a World Title run. Marks' prowess for the jersey is hard to rival with the 19-year-old always hungry for competition and enjoying what she loves the most - surfing.

Known as the Tour "grom," Marks continually shows her love for the sport surfing in anything that sparks her interest, and, growing up on the shores of Florida, that leaves little room for her not to be excited. Now, the phenom hopes to claim her first-ever Super Girl victory and thrust her name toward the top of the North America ranks - where she already has two QS regional titles.

Former CT Competitors Ready for Action

Sage Erickson took down the 2014 Super Girl Surf Pro and looks for an eigth QS victory this coming weekend. - WSL / Kurt Steinmetz

Former Super Girl victors, and former CT competitors, Sage Erickson (2014) and Coco Ho (2016) also headline this event alongside current CT standout Brisa Hennessy and fellow former CT competitors Keely Andrew and Macy Callaghan. The list goes on with talent on both ends of the spectrum and fans will be in for a treat both on the beach, and those tuning in from around the world.

Watch LIVE beginning September 18 as the live broadcast begins on the second day of action and stay tuned for more.

The event will run daily Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Access to the surfing, concerts, esports, panels, classes and all elements are free to attend.

The event will be televised throughout November and December on Bally Sports and will be streamed live on September 18 - 19 via 15 digital partners, including at www.supergirlsufpro.com, twitch.tv/supergirlseries, and www.WorldSurfLeague.com.

For more information, visit www.supergirlsurfpro.com and www.WorldSurfLeague.com. To connect via social media, follow @SupergirlPro on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.