The 3W: 2021 MEO Vissla Pro Ericeira

We now have our 2021 World Champs, we know the early qualifiers, now is the time for battle as some of the world's best surfers embark on the newly revamped Challenger Series to fight for a spot on next year's Championship Tour.

What?

Italo Ferreira - WSL / Damien Poullenot

The men and women's MEO Vissla Pro Ericeira is Stop No.2 on the condensed, four-stop Challenger Series this season, and the first of two on the European continent.

Pressure is huge as due to COVID-19 this year's Challenger Series is condensed to a four-stop series starting in Huntington Beach, then Ericeira, France and the final event in Haleiwa, Hawaii.

No room for error as each result will count in the bid to qualify the Top 12 Men and Top 6 Women for the following season's CT.

Where?

line up - WSL / Damien Poullenot

There's no need to introduce Ribeira D'Ilhas no more. The famed Portuguese pointbreak is often compared to other classic right-handers of the world, producing a long, rippable wall and a treacherous inside bowl.

In October, the North Atlantic should produce classic swells to light up the entire European coastline, and specifically the west-facing coast of Portugal, on which Ribeira D'Ilhas stands proud halfway between Lisbon and Peniche.

When?

Tune in from October 2-10, 2021 and check out all the photos, videos and updates from the MEO Vissla Pro Ericeira at WorldSurfLeague.com.

In the meantime, check out some of the imagery from the 2019 events!