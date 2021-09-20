World Champ Carissa Moore Wastes No Time Giving Back To Next Generation

After winning her fifth World Title at the Rip Curl WSL Finals, Carissa Moore kept the ball rolling with a Moore Aloha Charitable Foundation community event on Friday, September 17, in Oceanside, California.

The Champ got together with other inspiring and talented women, including Championship Tour surfers Tatiana Weston-Webb, Lakey Peterson, Courtney Conlogue, WSL SVP of Tours and Competition Jessi Miley-Dyer, as well as professional skateboarder Nora Vasconcellos for a fun-filled day of activities with two dozen surf-stoked girls.

Moore Aloha Charitable Foundation community event Friday, September 17, 2021 in Oceanside, California. - Alyssa Maccarthy

Friday's event included yoga with Nicole Malia Bray, tag-team relays with awards, lei po'o making with Hakus and Love, as well as a beach clean up with the Surfrider Foundation. And the fun didn't stop there, the young girls hit the water for a surf at the Oceanside Pier with their heroes and role models.

Not only were there plenty of land and water activities to go around. Moore reached out to her sponsors to provide the young women with swag bags filled with products from Sun Bum, Gillette Venus, Hurley, Sex Wax, Leus and Go Macro. Needless to say, the stoke level was high and everyone came away with smiles for miles.

Five Time World Champion Carissa Moore with the ground of 24 young females for Moore Aloha Charitable Foundation first community event in California. - Sam Kim

Moore started the Moore Aloha Charitable Foundation in 2018 and for the past three years she has made a point to host events within the community to "encourage young females through the sport of surfing to be strong, confident and compassionate individuals."

Her goal is simply to spread more love around the world. The events that she hosts can range from one day to a whole weekend of activities surrounded around surfing.

"Moore Aloha means Moore Love. Today was overflowing with love and good vibes in Oceanside," said Moore. "Thank you to everyone who made our first California Moore Aloha event possible and generously gave their time, heart and energy."

In and out of the water, Moore is creating positive waves of change in her community. Check out www.MooreAloha.com for her next events and to get involved.