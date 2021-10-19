Jordy Smith's 2022 Comeback Starts With A North Shore Tour De Force

Jordy Smith looked like he was going to get on a roll in 2021. He secured a second-place finish at Margaret River, and was doing some of the best surfing we'd seen from the South African, yet.
But an injury suffered while surfing all-time Durban -- where Jordy grew up and learned to surf -- cruelled what could have been a great year. He had to bow out of the remainder of the Championship Tour season, and missed out on competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Smith has been putting in the hard yards with rehabilitation, trying to get his body ready to return to the Championship Tour. That rehab even included competing in a longboard event at J-Bay, but now, Smith seems ready to burst back onto the scene in a big way.
This footage is clear evidence that if he's healthy this winter, Smith could be a force to reckon with at Pipe in January. Plus, the man has spent enough time on the North Shore over the years to know that early season offers an abundance of opportunities to get back in the groove. From Sunset, to Rocky Point, to Pipe, Backdoor and Off The Wall, the versatility of Smith will be on full display as the North Pacific starts to wake back up.
Then there's some Instagram footage from a recent session at South Africa's flagship wave, J-Bay, which makes it hard to believe he was ever forced to sit out Championship Tour events or surfing's Olympic debut. His style was always perfectly suited to J-Bay's long walls, but this is a reminder that the Tour veteran is still getting better each year, with big things in store come 2022.
What else is hard to believe is that he's been chasing a Title on the Championship Tour since 2008, but his surfing has remained at the cutting edge. That's what was so hard about the injury -- the surfing he was doing at Margaret River earlier this year showed that when he's on, Smith is one of the hardest to beat. In fact, it was only Filipe Toledo finding an entirely new gear with some of the biggest turns he'd ever done which stopped Smith taking the win.
Despite missing out on the back end of the season, Smith still finished in 7th on the WSL Leaderboard, giving him a good seeding for 2022. Knowing he's got so much more to prove, and with the frustration of the injury which temporarily sidelined him fueling his already insatiable competitive drive, there are big things in store when the Tour kicks off in Hawaii in January 2022.
When the 2022 Championship Tour kicks off at Pipeline in Jordy Smith contends that he'll be ready. - O'Neill / Brent Bielmann
Jordy Smith's 2022 Comeback Starts With A North Shore Tour De Force
Ben Collins
Jordy Smith looked like he was going to get on a roll in 2021. He secured a second-place finish at Margaret River, and was doing some of the best surfing we'd seen from the South African, yet.
But an injury suffered while surfing all-time Durban -- where Jordy grew up and learned to surf -- cruelled what could have been a great year. He had to bow out of the remainder of the Championship Tour season, and missed out on competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Smith has been putting in the hard yards with rehabilitation, trying to get his body ready to return to the Championship Tour. That rehab even included competing in a longboard event at J-Bay, but now, Smith seems ready to burst back onto the scene in a big way.
This footage is clear evidence that if he's healthy this winter, Smith could be a force to reckon with at Pipe in January. Plus, the man has spent enough time on the North Shore over the years to know that early season offers an abundance of opportunities to get back in the groove. From Sunset, to Rocky Point, to Pipe, Backdoor and Off The Wall, the versatility of Smith will be on full display as the North Pacific starts to wake back up.
Then there's some Instagram footage from a recent session at South Africa's flagship wave, J-Bay, which makes it hard to believe he was ever forced to sit out Championship Tour events or surfing's Olympic debut. His style was always perfectly suited to J-Bay's long walls, but this is a reminder that the Tour veteran is still getting better each year, with big things in store come 2022.
What else is hard to believe is that he's been chasing a Title on the Championship Tour since 2008, but his surfing has remained at the cutting edge. That's what was so hard about the injury -- the surfing he was doing at Margaret River earlier this year showed that when he's on, Smith is one of the hardest to beat. In fact, it was only Filipe Toledo finding an entirely new gear with some of the biggest turns he'd ever done which stopped Smith taking the win.
Despite missing out on the back end of the season, Smith still finished in 7th on the WSL Leaderboard, giving him a good seeding for 2022. Knowing he's got so much more to prove, and with the frustration of the injury which temporarily sidelined him fueling his already insatiable competitive drive, there are big things in store when the Tour kicks off in Hawaii in January 2022.When the 2022 Championship Tour kicks off at Pipeline in Jordy Smith contends that he'll be ready. - O'Neill / Brent Bielmann
Jordy Smith
New video project sees the two CT stars break down "the process" and open up about Tour life with unprecedented candor.
Championship Tour athletes have two more CT events in the regular season to chase a spot in the WSL Final Five.
Smith breaks down the barrel that took him out of the Olympics.
Continuing to struggle with a knee injury, the South African has pulled out of the Olympics and will now focus on 2021 World Title race.
Moore and Medina remain in control of the race, but the fight for the Rip Curl WSL Finals is on with a lot of possible outcomes.
News
The Ultimate Surfer competitor and Puerto Rican pro-surfer Alejandro Moreda about his surfing origins, pursuing the tour, and what it was
With the surf on the rise all day long and the Challenger Series stakes through the roof there was no holding back on day 2 of the
Marco Mignot scores two solid numbers with progressive moves at Quiksilver Pro France.
To capitalize on the conditions, double banks will be used on the north and south end of the event site at Les Culs Nus.
Daily schedule update from the 2021 Quiksilver & ROXY Pro France