Watch: Wild Weather and Crazy Surf

The final video of a two-part series showcasing the first-ever Experience Northern Cape Namakwa Challenge presented by Billabong Adventure Division World Surf League (WSL) Specialty Event premiered today.

After an intense storm hit the exposed coastline, the competition was put on hold for two days and contest organisers could only make a call on the second last day of the event window. In wild and woolly conditions, Round 2 saw some heavy wipeouts and high-performance surfing.

On the final day of the competition, surfers were treated to the best surf all week with pumping, offshore 6-8 foot (1.8 - 2.4 meter) waves. Dale Staples, Slade Prestwich, Koby Oberholzer and Steven Sawyer advanced to the final, where Staples eventually took out the win and R45 000 prize money.

Watch it all unfold in the second and final episode of the Namakwa Challenge video series here.

Watch Episode One here