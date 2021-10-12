Honolua Blomfield Earns 2021 Longboard World Title

Honolua Blomfield has claimed her third WSL World Longboard Title at the 2021 Jeep® Malibu Classic presented by Havaianas.

After a win at the Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic last month, Blomfield backed up her victory in Lemoore with a command performance today at perhaps the most iconic longboard wave in the world. She was able to secure her third World Title by virtue of a Quarterfinal victory against American Lindsay Steinriede.

"I feel amazing, I really didn't expect this to happen," said the 22-year-old Blomfield immediately after winning the Title. "I am so grateful and thankful it did, it feels amazing to be the youngest three-time World Longboard Champion."

Blomfield, who hails from Haleiwa, Hawaii, exploded onto the international longboard scene in 2017 when she captured her first World Title as a spry 18-year-old.

Honolua Blomfield on point and enroute to a third Longboard World Title at First Point, Malibu. - WSL / Mike Ito

"I feel like I'm on top of the world and that this isn't real," Blomfield said after her first win in 2017. "To have all of your hard work pay off like this feels better than anything -- this is the best day of my life."

Her second Title came in 2019, and because their was no World Title in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she is now the back-to-back World Champion. Both her previous Titles were won at events in Taiwan.