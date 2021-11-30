Young Taiwanese standout Pan Hai-Hsin (TPE) has claimed victory at the 11th annual Tawian Open of Surfing in Taitung County. Hai Hsin was a clear standout, dominating the four man final in solid four-to-six foot surf at Jinzin Harbour as the 2021 event ran as a World Surf League Specialty event.

Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Taiwan Open of Surfing Specialty Event. - WSL / TOOS

In the Final, Hai Hsin, who has been a standout in national and international surfing events for a few years now, over came Yu Chia-Chi, Du Nuo-Ya and Chiu Chin-Hao who finished second third and fourth respectively. The competitors were finalists in the The Taitung Challenge which was the World Surf League Specialty event division of the week long festival of surfing.

The 2021 Taiwan Open of Surfing also saw a number of domestic divisions across longboarding, juniors, men's and women's opens, along with the main event, the Taitung Challenge.

Pan Hai-Hsin Wins 2021 Taiwan Open of Surfing WSL Specialty Event. - WSL / TOOS

The Taitung Challenge was sanctioned as a WSL Specialty event and saw 20 of the best emerging talent from Taiwan go head-to-head at Jinzun Harbour, arguably the most high-performance wave in Taiwan. Taitung Governor April Yao was thrilled to see WSL continue their involvement in Tawaiese surfing, even during the global pandemic.

"Taitung has always been striving to put itself on the world map and we're happy to do this with the help of our great waves and the WSL," Yao said. "The global pandemic has forced the cancellation of many international sporting events around the world in both 2020 and 2021 so we are thankful to continue with a domestic event, still with the support of the World Surf League. It's great to see the area of Jinzun Harbour and more broadly the entire Taitung County embrace the surfing culture and we can't wait to visit international travelling surfers back to Taiwan to enjoy our surf and our culture."

Yu Chia-Chi at the 2021 Taiwan Open of Surfing Specialty Event. - WSL / TOOS

The 2021 Taiwan Open of Surfing Specialty event ran from 24th to 28th of November. for more information and results to www.taiwanopenofsurfing.org.