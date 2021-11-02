Taiwan Open of Surfing To Celebrate It's 11th Year in 2021

The high performance peaks of Jinzun Harbour on the picturesque South East Coastline of Taiwan will welcome back the Taiwan Open of Surfing for its 11th year this November 24 - 28. The event will see some of Taiwan's best surfers descend on Taitung County with the main division being classed as a World Surf League Specialty Event.

"Due to the ongoing issues surrounding global travel we were unable to run our QS or Juniors events in Taiwan this year," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Will Hayden-Smith. "Fortunately however, the Taiwan Open Of Surfing will continue to run with local surfers and WSL is able to stay involved for the main division which we're really excited about. We can't wait to see the best up and coming Taiwanese talent go head-to-head at the best wave in Taitung County and we're stoked to continue our long and successful relationship with Taiwan and the Taitung County Government."

The 2021 Taiwan Open of Surfing will see a number of domestic divisions across longboarding, juniors, men's and women's opens, along with the main event, the Taitung Challenge.

The Taitung Challenge is being sanctioned as a WSL Specialty event and will see 24 of the best emerging talent from Taiwan go head-to-head at Jinzun Harbour, arguably the most high-performance wave in Taiwan. Taitung Governor April Yao is thrilled to see WSL continue their involvement in Tawaiese surfing, even during the global pandemic.

"Taitung has always been striving to put itself on the world map and we're happy to do this with the help of our great waves and the WSL," Yao said. "The global pandemic has forced the cancellation of many international sporting events around the world in both 2020 and 2021 so we are thankful to continue with a domestic event, still with the support of the World Surf League. It's great to see the area of Jinzun Harbour and more broadly the entire Taitung County embrace the surfing culture and we can't wait to visit international travelling surfers back to Taiwan to enjoy our surf and our culture."

The 2021 Taiwan Open of Surfing Specialty event will run from 24th to 28th of November. To watch LIVE action from all divisions, head to www.taiwanopenofsurfing.org.