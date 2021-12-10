For anyone seeking heart-pounding action, the Big Wave season is the time where surfers push the boundaries of what's possible on every single ride. Take a look below at how these hard-charging men and women will be competing at Nazaré after they drop everything and risk it all for the ride of a lifetime.
Format
- 9 Teams divided into 3 groups.
- There will be 6 heats x 50 minutes each. Each group shall participate in 2 heats.
- Heat 1: Group A.
- Heat 2: Group B.
- Heat 3: Group C.
- Heat 4: Group A.
- Heat 5: Group B.
- Heat 6: Group C.
- See the official Heat Draw.
A surfer's best 2 waves after surfing both heats will count to an individual total score and a surfer's best wave will count for double points. A surfer's maximum individual total score is 30 points using a scoring scale from 1-10 points for any single wave.
A priority system will be in use and teammates can swap position between surfers and ski driver at any time regardless of round.
Leaderboard
- Individual Leaderboard: Total of best 2 scoring waves (maximum 30 points).
- Team Leaderboard: Total of best 2 scoring waves of both team rider's waves (maximum 60 points).
Awards
The 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Performer of the Year Justine Dupont as seen bagging a bomb at Nazaré. - WSL / Helio Antonio
- Award for Best Performance, Men: Total of best 2 scoring waves.
- Award for Best Performance, Women: Total of best 2 scoring waves.
- Award for Best Team Performance: Total of best 2 scoring waves of both team riders.
- Jogos Santa Casa Most Committed Award.
Explained: The TUDOR Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge Competition Format
WSL
For anyone seeking heart-pounding action, the Big Wave season is the time where surfers push the boundaries of what's possible on every single ride. Take a look below at how these hard-charging men and women will be competing at Nazaré after they drop everything and risk it all for the ride of a lifetime.
Format
A surfer's best 2 waves after surfing both heats will count to an individual total score and a surfer's best wave will count for double points. A surfer's maximum individual total score is 30 points using a scoring scale from 1-10 points for any single wave.
A priority system will be in use and teammates can swap position between surfers and ski driver at any time regardless of round.
Leaderboard
Awards
News
Pumping XXL surf, good conditions on Sunday and Monday.
Pumping XXL surf, good conditions on Sunday and Monday.
Meet the fourteen new kids on the block and relive all of the best action from the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger.
The TUDOR Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa will be a one-day, specialty event with tow-in surfing teams.
The North Shore's own "Lulu" proved she's ready to battle among the world's best and will get her reps in at the HIC Pipe Pro QS 1,000.