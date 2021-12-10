For anyone seeking heart-pounding action, the Big Wave season is the time where surfers push the boundaries of what's possible on every single ride. Take a look below at how these hard-charging men and women will be competing at Nazaré after they drop everything and risk it all for the ride of a lifetime.

Format

9 Teams divided into 3 groups.

There will be 6 heats x 50 minutes each. Each group shall participate in 2 heats.

Heat 1: Group A.

Heat 2: Group B.

Heat 3: Group C.

Heat 4: Group A.

Heat 5: Group B.

Heat 6: Group C.

See the official Heat Draw.

A surfer's best 2 waves after surfing both heats will count to an individual total score and a surfer's best wave will count for double points. A surfer's maximum individual total score is 30 points using a scoring scale from 1-10 points for any single wave.

A priority system will be in use and teammates can swap position between surfers and ski driver at any time regardless of round.

Leaderboard

Individual Leaderboard: Total of best 2 scoring waves (maximum 30 points).

Team Leaderboard: Total of best 2 scoring waves of both team rider's waves (maximum 60 points).

Awards

Award for Best Performance, Men: Total of best 2 scoring waves.

Award for Best Performance, Women: Total of best 2 scoring waves.

Award for Best Team Performance: Total of best 2 scoring waves of both team riders.

Jogos Santa Casa Most Committed Award.