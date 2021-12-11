NewsO'Neill SMITH Shapes Rookie RippersLuke Thompson

O'Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers Ready To Roll

- WSL / Ryan Janssens

After almost two years of no competitions in South Africa due to COVID-19 postponements and delays, the first Junior Qualifying Series is finally here.

South Africa's best U20 boys and girls will be frothing to pull on the rashie at the O'Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers JQS 1,000 at Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal from 12-14 December 2021.

Since the Ballito Pro event was postponed in June, this is the first time ever that the competition takes place in December.

Zoë Steyn (ZAF) is eliminated from the Womens Semifinal Heat 1 at the Ballito Pro pres by O'Neill 2019 after a third place finish at Ballito, South Africa. Zoë Steyn - WSL / Ryan Janssens

With no internationals in the line-up this year due to travel restrictions around the globe, it will be an all South African field. This is a golden opportunity for the former event winner, Zoë Steyn to get the title back after losing out to Australia's Piper Harrison in 2019.

Steyn will have strong competition from close rival Ceara Knight, Durban favourite S'Nenhlanhla Makhubu and Adriel WolmaransAdriel Wolmarans (Cape Town) who will be riding a wave of confidence after winning the South African Surfing Championships Open Women's title on Saturday in Ballito.

Defending event winner Luke Thompson is ranked nr.1 going into the Junior men's event, but he will have to overcome fellow Durban youngsters Ntokozo Maphumulo and Jordan Boshoff and Brad Scott in the first heat of competition.

The O'Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers is scheduled from 12-14 December 2021 at Willard Beach, Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

Luke Thompson

- WSL / Alan van Gysen
Dale Staples Wins Inaugural Namakwa Challenge

Specialty event wraps up in epic conditions.

- WSL / Alan van Gysen
Experience Northern Cape Namakwa Challenge pres by Billabong Adventure Division

Introducing this inaugural Specialty Event to the Northern Cape of South Africa

- WSL / Kody McGregor
Craig Jarvis
Inspired Performances At Billabong Seal Point Pro Jr.

A full day of top class waves and inspiring surfing.

- WSL / Ian Thurtell
Craig Jarvis
High Stakes At Billabong Seal Point Pro

The last Pro Junior in South Africa this year, the Billabong Seal Point Pro will help decide who's going to the World Junior Championships.

- WSL / Ryan Janssens
Bianca van Aardt
Thompson and Harrison Win Ballito Pro Junior

Big wins for both youngsters at the Ballito O'Neill SMTH Shapes Pro Junior

O'Neill SMITH Shapes Rookie Rippers

- WSL / Ryan Janssens
Countdown Begins For 2021 Ballito Pro presented by O'Neill

The Ballito Pro is back - but this time it's happening in December.

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2021 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download