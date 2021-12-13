The 3W: 2021 The Ballito Pro presented by O'Neill

While the World Surf League just announced the Class of 2022 for the Championship Tour, there is still lots of time to qualify for the Challenger Series and it's starting now for Africa's best surfers in the region's only Qualifying Series event for the 2021 season.

What?

Ballito Pro pres by O'Neill - WSL / Ryan Janssens

The men's QS5,000 Ballito Pro presented by O'Neill and women's QS1,000 Ballito Pro presented by O'Neill is the first Qualifying Series event in Africa counting for the 2021/22 season. This means surfers will start their bid to join the Challenger Series of 2022 in Ballito, and work towards potential qualification for the Championship Tour the following year.

It's the 51st edition of the event, but for the first time ever, it's taking place in December after it was postponed due to COVID-19. December in Durban is known for summer-slop conditions, but since last week, Ballito has been blessed with uncharacteristically good swell, light winds and the forecast is looking promising for the duration of the competition.

Past winners include CT stars Jordy Smith, Deivid Silva, Peterson Crisanto and Sarah Baum, Sofía Mulánovich, Sophia Fulton.

Watch it LIVE online and for free on WorldSurfLeague.com and the WSL's YouTube channel.

Where?

Waves lining up down the beach at Boggs - WSL / Ryan Janssens

Ballito is on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, about a 45minute drive from central Durban, and less than half an hour from the airport. It's a small town, favoured by inland visitors during school holidays for its laid-back vibe and fantastic weather year-round.

There are waves all along this stretch of coast and you don't need to go far to find a less crowded break or a fun wedge. Depending on the sandbanks and the swell direction, surfers can choose between Bog, Surfers, Sunrise or Willards which are all mostly right-handers and work best on a low-tide.

When?

Tune in from December 15-19, 2021 and check out all the photos, videos and updates from the Ballito Pro presented by O'Neill at WorldSurfLeague.com.