WSL North America Announces Return of Qualifying Series California Events

The World Surf League (WSL) North America region announced today the remaining 2021/22 Qualifying Series (QS) events to conclude its season. In addition, the Pro Juniors make their long-awaited return to competition after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 with the region's best 20-and-under competitors set to compete.
"We are so pleased to welcome back our events, as well as introduce new events, in the first few months of 2022," said North America Regional Manager Meg Bernardo. "Despite the challenging year we've all experienced globally, these event licensees have worked hard to ensure confirmation of their events dates. We can't wait to get our season back underway and watch our surfers compete for valuable points in order to secure their respective Challenger Series spots."
The North America Qualifying Series (QS) is set to return to the pristine lineup and backdrop of Morro Bay. - WSL / Andrew Nichols
The 2021/22 season resumes with the return of the men's and women's SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach presented by French Hospital Medical Center QS 1,000, its fourth edition since its inception in 2017, beginning January 27 - 30 at the scenic Pismo Beach pier. Enveloped within the community and pristine cliffside backdrop, this event has become a staple for the central coast.
"It means a lot to be able to wake up and have a contest in my back yard. Also, having the home town advantage makes me really fired up," said SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach Semifinalist and the town's own Braden Jones. "I'm so pumped to have these events back in the home town! I haven't done a contest in over a year so it will be cool to get back in the jersey and run some heats."
Braden Jones forehand attack is a perfect match for Morro Bay's running lefthanders. - WSL / Daisy Hunt/ CCNTH
The SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay presented by French Hospital Medical Center QS 1,000, hosting its maiden event in 2020, returns starting February 24 - 27 at one of California's hidden gems. Competitors will take to Morro Rock's cold water lineup during prime north swell season to capitalize on conditions. SLO CAL's involvement with these now marquee events sets them apart with the likes of Morro Bay's timeless beauty and unwavering local community support.
The East Coast and Caribbean leg awaits final confirmation with more details to come on venues in Cocoa Beach, Florida, the Dominican Republic, and Barbados.
Current North America Men's Top 10 Rankings:
- Taro Watanabe 1,000 points
- Michael Dunphy 800 points
- Nat Young 650 points
- Kade Matson 650 points
- Chauncey Robinson 500 points
- Stevie Pittman 500 points
- Nolan Rapoza 500 points
- Kei Kobayashi 500 points
- Joshua Burke 350 points
- Evan Geiselman 350 points
Current North America Women's Top 6 Rankings
- Alyssa Spencer 5,950 points
- Caroline Marks 5,400 points
- Caitlin Simmers 5,000 points
- Sawyer Lindblad 3,500 points
- Chelsea Tuach 3,500 points
- Kirra Pinkerton 2,900 points
