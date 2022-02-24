Dynamic Displays of Surfing Unfold to Start SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay

The SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay presented by French Hospital Medical Center got underway and a showcase of dynamic surfing followed. Tough, three-to-four foot conditions provided plenty of opportunity for competitors when they could differentiate good waves from the bad. Competition ran through the Round of 96 and first eight heats of the Round of 64, getting a glimpse of top seeds making their debuts.

None did better at that than Mexico's renowned talent Jhony Corzo who found near-perfection in the blustery, afternoon lineup for a 9.25 (out of a possible 10). Corzo's decimating backhand overpowered section after section, finding rhythm amid the wave's choppy face and turned in a 15.25 (out of a possible 20) by the time his heat was done. He currently sits at No. 26 on the rankings and needs a big result coming to this event but started off in the right direction.

A double-heat day for Kilian Garland witnessed going from Round of 96 standout to surviving the Round of 64. - WSL / Runamuck Photography

Kilian Garland came out firing on all cylinders, posting an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10) on his second scoring wave to separate himself from the pack before garnering a 6.50 to secure his Round of 96 heat win. Garland then went on to battle with defending event winner Taro Watanabe and higher-seeded competitor Skip McCullough, narrowly escaping elimination with a last-minute score to overtake runner-up behind Watanabe.

"I didn't start off on the best foot in the first heat but then I started feeling better and better," said Garland. "Then that last heat was a lot different. I had a really good wave at the beginning for what the conditions were and it just didn't come together on my last turn. After that I just had to go back to the basics and put a score together. I nearly fumbled the last wave but I recovered and knew I just had to put a couple turns together and hopefully got the score."

Fueled by fellow compatriot's recent success, Reidy is eager to create a future of his own among the QS elite.

Costa Rica has catapulted into the professional surfing limelight in recent days with Brisa Hennessy winning the Hurley Pro Sunset, marking the country's first-ever Championship Tour (CT) win and now Sam Reidy is hoping to add onto that success in Morro Bay. The 18-year-old found some results among the Pro Junior ranks and now looks to translate that to the QS, starting his event with an impeccable 14.75 (out of a possible 20) heat total. But, Reidy's ambitions are set much higher than just early heat wins. (Full interview in video)

"It was really awesome to get out there and capitalize on two waves," said Reidy. "I'm looking to go for the Challenger Series and if I don't then I'll have a high seed for next year. It's really cool to be on the QS full (time) this year, it's been a dream of mine to make the Tour so I'm going to make it happen."

Dimitri Poulos' resume goes deeper than some may think and the surfing community got a glimpse of that in the Round of 96 at Morro Bay.

2019 ISA World Junior Championships Gold Medalist Dimitri Poulos showed his determination to get an early heat win, starting off with an impressive 7.75 before finishing the heat with a 6.85 to steal the victory back from El Salvador's Brian Perez, also advancing. Poulos took time away from the jersey once events returned and made his comeback in Pismo Beach just weeks ago, and now looks for a better result after an early exit. (Full interview in video)

"I don't know what to make of (qualifying for the Challenger Series)," said Poulos. "This is my first year fully doing QS events. I'm just trying to learn as I go and figure it out. The goal is to try and go all the way."

Notable Performances from Familiar Faces

Former North America Pro Junior No. 1 and Freshwater Pro CT wildcard Jabe Swierkocki notched himself a solid debut win. - WSL / Runamuck Photography

Notable performances from a big opening day also included recent SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach runner-up Levi Slawson, Pismo Beach local hero Braden Jones, previous North America Pro Junior No. 1 Jabe Swierkocki, 2021 Challenger Series threat Nolan Rapoza, Jeremy Carter, Cole McCaffray, Kai McPhillips, and more.

A 7:00 a.m. PDT call will determine a likely start to men's Round of 64 continued action and women's debuts. Watch LIVE at www.WorldSurfLeague.com February 24 - 27.