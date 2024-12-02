- WSL / Andrew Nichols
NewsSanoa Dempfle-Olin

Who's In: SLO CAL Open Morro Bay QS 1000

The beautiful coastline of Central California is back on the Qualifying Series (QS) with the SLO CAL Open Morro Bay, a men's and women's QS 1000, ramping up December 5 - 8. With a favorable early forecast, some of North America's top contenders are right back into action and ready to put on another showcase in the shadow of Morro Rock.

With previous victors including the likes of former Championship Tour (CT) star Sage Erickson, current North America No. 1 Taro Watanabe, proven QS talents Ella McCaffray, Kei Kobayashi, Taj Lindblad, Mathea Dempfle-Olin, Levi Slawson, and Izzi Gomez, winning at 'The Rock' is no easy task. From monstrous conditions to a sometimes frigid atmosphere, the small town of Morro Bay's beauty can lie within the elements and welcomes back those in search of QS glory with open arms.

So, who's in for the 2024 edition?

Sanoa Dempfle-OIin's Morro Bay Redemption Run Takes Her Back To Finals Day
1:24
Last year's event runner-up Sanoa Dempfle-Olin blasted her way through the Round of 32 with an excellent 8.25 before adding a Round of 16 victory to her name. Now, she looks to earn her place back into the Final.
Sanoa Dempfle-Olin

Back-to-back runner-up finishes have established the Canadian as a certified threat in Morro Bay. No stranger to thick wetsuits, Demplfe-Olin and her sister, Mathea, added their family name to surfing history as a sibling duo to make a QS Final together. But, after earning a maiden QS win of her own in 2023, Sanoa is ready for more after her recent runner-up at the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro.

Lucas Owston Pushes The Scale, SLO CAL Open At Morro Bay Quarterfinals Bound
1:13
The Oceanside, California competitor Lucas Owston delivered an impressive 15.10 heat total in his Round of 16 clash and looks for his best result of the 2023/2024 season.
Lucas Owston

Fellow 2023 runner-up Lucas Owston has shown he's capable of battling the region's best each new event no matter the conditions. From pumping Morro Bay last year and putting on a showcase, to back-to-back Final appearances at both East Coast stops, Owston is finding his competitive stride. Now, all that remains for the up-and-comer is a maiden QS win which, as goes for a plethora of the field, is only a matter of time.

SLO CAL Open Morro Bay: Sage Erickson Finds Long-Awaited Winning Feeling
0:35
The former Championship Tour veteran took down event threat Leilani McGonagle in defining fashion for her first win since 2019.
Sage Erickson

One of the sport's defining competitors, Sage Erickson has etched her name in surfing history across the world among the world's best and has her own piece of Morro Bay history with a win in 2022. Erickson has since stepped back from full-time competing but still finds time to inspire the next generation through WSL Rising Tides and her love for surfing. Now, a big return to the competitive arena awaits to mix it up with a powerful class of emerging talents.

Taro Watanabe Wins Maiden QS at SLO CAL Open Morro Bay
0:39
The young contender took down two veterans on his finals day charge toward a first-ever QS win.
Taro Watanabe

Back-to-back runner-up finishes pushed Taro Watanabe to No. 1 in the region heading into this event where he's already had success, earning his maiden QS win in 2020. The now Challenger Series threat looks to push himself back to the 2025 CT qualification trail by finishing the year strong. With major points still up for grabs, every result counts and Watanabe remains steadfast.

Ella McCaffray's Maiden Victory Realized At SLO CAL Open At Morro Bay
1:50
Encinitas, California's own Ella McCaffray earned her long-awaited first-career QS win in dominant form at Morro Rock. The win pushes her up the rankings to No. 4 heading into the back half of the 2023/2024 season.
Ella McCaffray

A momentous occasion this time last year marked Ella McCaffray's first-ever QS win and now the Encinitas, California, competitor is back to defend her maiden crown. McCaffray's Challenger Series charge in 2023 didn't go to plan, but this win helped remind everyone what she's capable of. Now, the proven QS threat looks to jumpstart her season with another big result heading into the final stretch of 2024/2025.

Men's Round of 16: Jett Schiling Goes Full Send for a 9.93 at Pacifico Surf Open Cerritos!
0:21
With the heat all but won, Jett Schilling wasn't done and launched his way to a 9.93 and 17.43 heat total in phenomenal form for his place into the Quarterfinals.
Jett Schilling

Explosive, unpredictable, and relentless are just a few of the words to describe Jett Schilling in the jersey and he showed everyone watching in Cerritos just that with his first win since claiming the WSL World Junior Championships to start 2024. Now, Schilling jumped up to No. 4 on the rankings and isn't done yet with the likes of 2024 CT rookie Kade Matson storming up to Morro Bay alongside a wave of San Clemente's finest this week.

Plus, Lindblad, Gomez and Kobayashi are all back looking for another SLO CAL Open Morro Bay title and jumpstart their seasons into overdrive as the 2024/2025 rounds the final turn heading for the home stretch.

Watch LIVE beginning December 5 - 8 at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL YouTube channel.

Sanoa Dempfle-Olin

- WSL / Jason Wagoner
Kirra Pinkerton Wins 2024 U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro presented by Jersey Mike's Subs

Kirra Pinkerton claimed her maiden Super Girl Surf Pro cape over an in-form Sanoa Dempfle-Olin.

- WSL
Lanea Mons and Owen Moss Win 2024 WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico

Lanea Mons Wins First WSL Event on Home Coast, Owen Moss Capitalizes Near Home, Earns Second QS Victory, Sanoa Dempfle-Olin and Lucas

- WSL / Elizabeth Fowler
Andrew Nichols
New Swell Elevates Performances to Determine Quarterfinalists at WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico

Caleb Crozier Cranks the Scale Toward Near-Perfection, Backs it Up in Round of 32, Jake Davis Finds His Form, Battles Toward the

- WSL / Elizabeth Fowler
WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico Contenders Prepared for Opening Day

Defending Event Victor Sanoa Dempfle-Olin Returns, Blayr Barton Set to Back Up Victory from Home, Plus Full Week of Surfing, Activations,

- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Sanoa Demplfe-Olin's Set to Stake Her Claim for Back-to-Back WRV Outer Banks Pro Wins

After claiming her maiden QS victory in the Outer Banks last season, Sanoa Dempfle-Olin is back for more after making a Finals appearance

0:41

News

- WSL
Top 5 Moments: Day 3 of The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro

A masterclass of how to handle Haleiwa unfolded with ten 9-point rides notched from Josh Moniz and Kauli Vaast's 9.70s, Vaast's 9.50, CT

1:31
- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Lucas Owston Returns to the Rock for SLO CAL Open Morro Bay

The 2023 event runner-up Lucas Owston is back for more after making his first-ever QS Final at the SLO CAL Open Morro Bay and has since

0:33
- WSL / Tim Hain
Pro Junior Men's Quarterfinalists and Women's Semifinalists Decided on Day Two of the Manokwari Pro in West Papua

2nd Ranked Made Ariyana Goes Excellent to Post Top Scores as Top Seed Jasmine Studer into the Semifinals and Last Year's Winner Westen

- WSL / Tim Hain
Qualifying Series Competitors See First Action on Day One of Manokwari Pro in West Papua

QS Men's Round of 32 and Women's Round of 12 Completed as Indonesian's Dhany Widianto and Taina Izquierdo Post Top Scores and a Beachfront

- WSL / Andrew Nichols
Ella McCaffray's Highlight Reel from A Maiden 2023 SLO CAL Open Morro Bay Win

The reigning event victor Ella McCaffray is back to defend her first-ever QS victory after a powerful performance in 2023.

0:39

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2024 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download