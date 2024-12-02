Who's In: SLO CAL Open Morro Bay QS 1000

The beautiful coastline of Central California is back on the Qualifying Series (QS) with the SLO CAL Open Morro Bay, a men's and women's QS 1000, ramping up December 5 - 8. With a favorable early forecast, some of North America's top contenders are right back into action and ready to put on another showcase in the shadow of Morro Rock.

With previous victors including the likes of former Championship Tour (CT) star Sage Erickson, current North America No. 1 Taro Watanabe, proven QS talents Ella McCaffray, Kei Kobayashi, Taj Lindblad, Mathea Dempfle-Olin, Levi Slawson, and Izzi Gomez, winning at 'The Rock' is no easy task. From monstrous conditions to a sometimes frigid atmosphere, the small town of Morro Bay's beauty can lie within the elements and welcomes back those in search of QS glory with open arms.

So, who's in for the 2024 edition?

Last year's event runner-up Sanoa Dempfle-Olin blasted her way through the Round of 32 with an excellent 8.25 before adding a Round of 16 victory to her name. Now, she looks to earn her place back into the Final.

Back-to-back runner-up finishes have established the Canadian as a certified threat in Morro Bay. No stranger to thick wetsuits, Demplfe-Olin and her sister, Mathea, added their family name to surfing history as a sibling duo to make a QS Final together. But, after earning a maiden QS win of her own in 2023, Sanoa is ready for more after her recent runner-up at the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro.

The Oceanside, California competitor Lucas Owston delivered an impressive 15.10 heat total in his Round of 16 clash and looks for his best result of the 2023/2024 season.

Fellow 2023 runner-up Lucas Owston has shown he's capable of battling the region's best each new event no matter the conditions. From pumping Morro Bay last year and putting on a showcase, to back-to-back Final appearances at both East Coast stops, Owston is finding his competitive stride. Now, all that remains for the up-and-comer is a maiden QS win which, as goes for a plethora of the field, is only a matter of time.

The former Championship Tour veteran took down event threat Leilani McGonagle in defining fashion for her first win since 2019.

One of the sport's defining competitors, Sage Erickson has etched her name in surfing history across the world among the world's best and has her own piece of Morro Bay history with a win in 2022. Erickson has since stepped back from full-time competing but still finds time to inspire the next generation through WSL Rising Tides and her love for surfing. Now, a big return to the competitive arena awaits to mix it up with a powerful class of emerging talents.

The young contender took down two veterans on his finals day charge toward a first-ever QS win.

Back-to-back runner-up finishes pushed Taro Watanabe to No. 1 in the region heading into this event where he's already had success, earning his maiden QS win in 2020. The now Challenger Series threat looks to push himself back to the 2025 CT qualification trail by finishing the year strong. With major points still up for grabs, every result counts and Watanabe remains steadfast.

Encinitas, California's own Ella McCaffray earned her long-awaited first-career QS win in dominant form at Morro Rock. The win pushes her up the rankings to No. 4 heading into the back half of the 2023/2024 season.

A momentous occasion this time last year marked Ella McCaffray's first-ever QS win and now the Encinitas, California, competitor is back to defend her maiden crown. McCaffray's Challenger Series charge in 2023 didn't go to plan, but this win helped remind everyone what she's capable of. Now, the proven QS threat looks to jumpstart her season with another big result heading into the final stretch of 2024/2025.

With the heat all but won, Jett Schilling wasn't done and launched his way to a 9.93 and 17.43 heat total in phenomenal form for his place into the Quarterfinals.

Explosive, unpredictable, and relentless are just a few of the words to describe Jett Schilling in the jersey and he showed everyone watching in Cerritos just that with his first win since claiming the WSL World Junior Championships to start 2024. Now, Schilling jumped up to No. 4 on the rankings and isn't done yet with the likes of 2024 CT rookie Kade Matson storming up to Morro Bay alongside a wave of San Clemente's finest this week.

Plus, Lindblad, Gomez and Kobayashi are all back looking for another SLO CAL Open Morro Bay title and jumpstart their seasons into overdrive as the 2024/2025 rounds the final turn heading for the home stretch.

Watch LIVE beginning December 5 - 8 at WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App, and WSL YouTube channel.