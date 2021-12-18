NewsBallito Pro presented by O'Neill Adin Masencamp

Adin Masencamp Wins 2021 Ballito Pro presented by O'Neill

You get great results, and then you get career-defining moments. For Adin Masencamp, was the latter.

As the new 2021 Ballito Pro presented by O'Neill winner, this is Adin's biggest Qualifying Series event win, but it was defeating Jordy Smith that made the victory so much sweeter.

BALLITO, KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 18: Adin Masencamp of South Africa surfing in Heat 2 of the Semifinals at the Ballito Pro Presented by O'Neill on December 18, 2021 in Ballito, South Africa. (Photo by Pierre Tostee/World Surf League). Adin Masencamp - WSL / Pierre Tostee

"It feels amazing. I had a couple of clutch moments leading up to the final where I had to perform under pressure. I worked really hard on my mental strength, nutrition, my surfboards, everything before this event. So for it all to come together means so much."

BALLITO, KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 18: Adin Masencamp of South Africa surfing in Heat 2 of the Semifinals at the Ballito Pro Presented by O'Neill on December 18, 2021 in Ballito, South Africa. (Photo by Pierre Tostee/World Surf League). Adin Masencamp - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Adin knew he had to work hard to defeat Jordy. So he got to work and posted an excellent 8.17 as his opening ride. He was leading the final, until Jordy came out flying for a massive, clean air reverse to bank a 9.00 as if it's the easiest thing in the world. Suddenly the energy shifted, and soon the guys were moving more to the left of the bank in search of waves with bigger sections.

Adin took off on a big one far down the beach. It was now or never and the youngster from Cape Town whacked out one, two massive turns in the lip. Somehow, he stuck it. The crowd roared.

BALLITO, KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 18: Jordy Smith of South Africa surfing in Heat 1 of the Round of 16 at the Ballito Pro Presented by O'Neill on December 18, 2021 in Ballito, South Africa. (Photo by Pierre Tostee/World Surf League). Jordy Smith - WSL / Pierre Tostee

With only three minutes left, Jordy was hunting down a 6.94. He found a wave in the dying seconds, the siren sounded, and everyone was clenching their jaws waiting for the scores to drop.

It wasn't enough. Adin wins, Jordy doesn't.

BALLITO, KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 18: Jordy Smith toasting Adin Masencamp as winner of the Ballito Pro presented by O'Neill on December 18, 2021 at Willard Beach, Ballito, South Africa (Photo by Pierre Tostee/World Surf League). Adin Masencamp - WSL / Pierre Tostee

"This is the biggest result of my life, especially against Jordy Smith. He is the best surfer to come out of South Africa and beating him was the cherry on top. All I wanted to do was showcase what I can do as a surfer, so I'm really stoked," said Masencamp.

BALLITO, KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 18: Eli Beukes of South Africa surfing in Heat 2 of the Semifinals at the Ballito Pro Presented by O'Neill on December 18, 2021 in Ballito, South Africa. (Photo by Pierre Tostee/World Surf League). Eli Beukes - WSL / Pierre Tostee

He had to work hard to get to the final, after an exhilarating semifinal against Eli Beukes, who put everything on the line. Eli ripped his opening ride to pieces for an excellent score to up the ante. However, it was Adin's competitive experience that gave him the edge, and he didn't allow his nerves get the better of him. Eli tried desperately to land some impressive airs, but couldn't complete his rides.

Jordy's surfing stood out above the rest with his power and variety of maneuvers, but when it came down to the final, Adin was foaming at the mouth for this win and his determination and commitment to clinch the title was enough to bring anyone to tears. This guy wants it badly, and we're here for it.

Adin Masencamp

- WSL / Pierre Tostee
Bianca van Aardt
