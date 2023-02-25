Semi-Finalists Decided at Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay

Semifinalists decided in a wind-swept lineup of Anza for a sixth day of action at the QS 3,000 Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay.

The QS 3,000 Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay completed an important sixth day of competition, once again at the backup venue of Anza, to decide the event's semi-finalists in wind-affected three-to-four foot conditions.

Competitors faced a real challenge today in the remaining rounds of men and women's competition all the way to the Quarterfinals as a strong Northwest breeze wreaked havoc on the Anza lineup.

Justin Becret (FRA) - WSL / Damien Poullenot

Men's QuarterFinals: Thompson Spoils an All French Affair

5 French and 3 South African fought it out this afternoon for a spot into the semis and it went awfully well for the French contingent, trusting three advancing spots into Sunday's finals. Luke Thompson defeated Justin Becret and will face Kauli Vaast in one Semifinal, the other being Jorgann Couzinet up against compatriot Tiago Carrique.

Francisca Veselko (POR) - WSL / Damien Poullenot

Women's QuarterFinals: Experience Pays Off in Wind-Swept Surf

The women's semi finalists have all made their wealth of experience do the talking to advance into the final four. Olympic surfers Pauline Ado and Yolanda Hopkins, newly crowned World Junior Champion Francisca Veselko and perennial threat Carolina Mendes will face off in the semis for a shot at the inaugural women's Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay titles when the event resumes tomorrow.

Meet some of South Africa's contingent at the QS 3,000 Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout Bay: Connor and Luke Slijpen, Joshe Faulkner and Adin Masencamp.

South African Crew's Hopes Land on Thompson's Shoulders

South Africa's Contingent counted 15 surfers originally in the event, out of which 3 made the Quarterfinals, Adin Masencamp, Connor Slijpen and Luke Thompson. Thompson was the only one to survive today's tricky surf and he will carry his countrymen's hopes into the semis. Other notable standouts in the earlier rounds were Luke Slijpen and Joshe Faulkner. Natasha Van Greunen reached the women's Round of 16 as the country's best performer in the division.

The last two remaining Moroccans in contention on home soil, Aboubakar Bouaouda and Teva Bouchgua unfortunately both bowed out in the Round of 32 today at Anza.

The final call will be made at 8 a.m CET on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Anza.