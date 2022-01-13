Carissa Moore And Shaper Matt Biolos Are A World Title-Winning Combo

The bar is always set high when it comes to Lost Surfboards and their profound impact on the sport. Whether it be the free-wheeling freesurfing from Mason Ho or the competitive muscle flexed by CT stars Kolohe Andino, Griffin Colapinto and Carissa Moore, Mayhem team riders always find a way to be at the tip of the spear.

San Clemente shaper Matt Biolos boasts one of the most talented rosters on Tour. His multi-decade experience providing boards with plenty of throttle to the world's best means he's a shaper that gets plenty of attention. And his work with Moore has helped her continue her historic trajectory.

She just capped off one of the winningest years in professional surfing with two event wins, and an Olympic Gold medal to go with her fifth World Title. Throughout Moore's career, she has proved to be the best surfer in the world. Her win at Lowers and fifth World Title edge her closer to Australians Layne Beachley and rival Stephanie Gilmore and their record seven World Titles.

The 29-year-old Hawaiian says she receives between 15 to 20 boards from Biolos each season. Her quiver will range in size depending on the event. Moore told the WSL she will "usually ride a Driver 2.0 in all different sizes ranging from 5'8" to 6'6"."

But the one board she has most of her success on this season that she hung onto from Maui and the Australian leg was a 5'11" Sabotaj that took her to victory at the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup presented by Corona.

And when it comes to this season, Biolos is admittedly thinking outside the box a bit. With the women surfing the first Championship Tour event at Pipe this month, he's been tuning on something unique.

"Sometimes you just gotta take the regulator off and let it fly," Biolos wrote on Instagram. "Having fun with this one, today, for @rissmoore10. Something a little outside the box, with definite stylistic (sans channels) influences from late ‘80s @tpattersonsurfboards shaped for @mattarchbold. There's surely some lovingly lifted lines from classic @thehouseofbyrne tube shooters as well. 6'4 18.75 2.60 31.75cl….for solid North Shore surfing."

From a gold medal-winning performance in Japan to fronting the World Title race, Moore could make some very impressive history.

And while Biolos may have helped fine-tune her competitive quiver, the striking bright designs that feature on Moore's crafts is the artwork of his 15-year-old daughter Ryder, who has developed her natural talent as a board artist.

She has painted boards for Coco Ho, Mason Ho, 2x world champ Tyler Wright, Olympians, Caroline Marks and Andino, plus a host of other future world-beaters of the 500+ boards she's left her mark on.

Moore says having a father-daughter duo put their love into her equipment makes every board extra special.

"I think being a part of a father-daughter duo myself, I know how important that relationship is. I think it's awesome Matt is giving his daughter the platform the explore her love for art through a shared experience," Moore says. "I can definitely feel the love put into the boards when I ride them. I am happy to rep her artwork."

Carissa Moore celebrating her 5th World Title last September at the Rip Curl WSL Finals at Lower Trestles. - WSL / Pat Nolan

The waiting period for the Billabong Pro Pipeline gets underway on January 29. Keep it locked right here at WorldSurfLeague.com for the latest news and info as we countdown the start of the 2022 Championship Tour.