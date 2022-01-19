- WSL / Kirstin Scholtz
NewsBillabong Pro PipelineKelly Slater

The Pipeline Top 10: Slater Stakes His Claim As Pipe's Greatest

As the start of the 2022 Championship Tour season gets set to kick off with the Billabong Pro Pipeline, we're counting down the most memorable championship moments from the past 10 years.

On a warm Saturday night in December there was no shortage of victory parties on the North Shore after a pumping and perfect Finals Day at the 2013 Billabong Pipe Masters resulted in the season's prize being split three ways -- a World Champion, a Pipe champion and a Triple Crown winner.

With the action buoyed by a frenzied crowd on the beach, Kelly Slater had seized his seventh Pipe Masters victory by besting generational rival John John Florence, while Mick Fanning secured his third World Title.

Final Day Highlights: 2013 Billabong Pipe Masters
Kelly Slater wins the 2013 Billabong Pipe Masters over Vans Triple Crown winner John John Florence.

"Last year, someone asked me what excited me in the end years of my career and I said I would like to surf a Final at Pipe against John John so that's pretty special today," Slater explained at the time.

"To win is even better," he quickly added.

Slater and Florence had been on a collision course from the event's onset, but before their showdown in the Final, the 2013 World Title still had to be decided. That moment came when Australia's Mick Fanning edged out countryman Yadin Nicol in the Quarterfinals by a tenth of a point to claim his third World Title. 

In the Semis, Fanning fizzled while Florence soared. And then in the next heat, Slater went near-perfect with a 19.63 heat score to take Joel Parkinson out of the event. That ushered in the Florence/Slater Final. 

Mick Fanning celebrates his buzzer beater barrel. ASP/ Kirstin Mick Fanning in complete control during his third World Championship run at the 2013 Billabong Pipe Masters. - WSL / Kirstin Scholtz

Florence drew first blood in the Final, putting an 8.50 on the board on his second wave, then backing it up with a 7.40 to put the pressure on Slater early in the duel. Unfazed, after a series of throwaway scores, the GOAT went near-perfect again, posting a 9.87 for a massive keg. He backed it up with a 6.50 on the next wave and sealed the deal.

It was Slater's seventh and final Pipe Masters win -- a record that stands to this day -- and for the 21-year-old Florence, his consolation prize was his second Vans Triple Crown title.

"Today was one of the most special days in my life," Slater explained. "It's a day I have dreamed about since I was a little kid -- big, perfect, West-angled Pipeline and a showdown at the Pipe Masters.

Almost a decade later, Slater's still on Tour, still searching for another magic day at Pipe like that one he shared with Florence back in 2013. Turning 50 years old next month, Slater shows no signs of slowing as he's finished third in his last two appearances at Pipe. And as he's proved time and again, anything is possible out at Pipe.

John John Florence wins the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing. ASP/Terry For the 21-year-old Florence, his consolation prize was his second Vans Triple Crown title. - WSL / Terry Houston

The waiting period for the Billabong Pro Pipeline gets underway on January 29. Keep it locked right here at WorldSurfLeague.com for the latest news and info as we countdown the start of the 2022 Championship Tour.

Kelly Slater

- WSL / Matt Dunbar
Ben Collins
Slater, Moore And Florence Among The Big Names Down For The Haleiwa Challenger

There is some serious talent on hand for the final Challenger Series event of the season at Haleiwa, bringing stiff competition for CT

- WSL / Sean Rowland
Alex Workman
Adriano De Souza Is Back Where It All Began At Barra de la Cruz

The 2015 World Champion is one of only two athletes still on Tour who competed in the historic 2006 Search event at the famous point.

- WSL
Matt Schulman
Is Kelly Slater The Ultimate Spoiler At The Last Two Championship Tour Stops?

The 11-time World Champ is stepping into a role he hasn't experienced much in his career: "Slater The Spoiler."

- WSL
The GOAT Could Cause Some Serious Stress On Last Leg Of The CT

With stops in Mexico and Tahiti on the schedule, Kelly Slater could ruin some World Title dreams.

1:09
- WSL
Jake Howard
Defay, Toledo Earn Long-Sought Jeep Surf Ranch Pro Victories

After three tough days of competition under the California sun, Johanne Defay and Filipe Toledo have finally got their wins in Lemoore.

Billabong Pro Pipeline

- WSL / Keoki Saguibo
Jake Howard
Wong, Mamiya, Tudela Score Wildcards Into Billabong Pro Pipeline

Heading into Pipe, Moana Wong, Barron Mamiya and Miguel Tudela look to upset the Championship Tour power balance as dangerous wildcards.

- WSL / Kelly Cestari
Ben Collins
Essentials: Billabong Pro Pipeline Promises To Be One For The History Books

Women will compete in the first full-length Championship Tour event at Pipeline, while a record number of Rookies will make their debut at

- WSL / Tony Heff
Jake Howard
Matthew McGillivray Gets Call Up To Start 2022 Championship Tour Season

South Africa's McGillivray will be back in a jersey for events at Pipe and Sunset as Yago Dora's foot injury forces his withdrawal.

- WSL / Cait Miers
Jake Howard
After Suffering A Foot Injury, World No. 9 Yago Dora Discusses What's Next

Sustaining a Lisfranc injury in his foot, Dora breaks down what happened and what the next few months hold in store for him.

- WSL / Tony Heff
WSL 2022 Season Confirmed To Kick-Off At Pipeline With Historic, First-Ever Event For Women And Men

The 2022 Championship Tour will kick off at Pipeline with the first-ever women's and men's event.

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2022 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download