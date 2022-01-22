Meet Mālama Pūpūkea Waimea, A Protector Of North Shore Reefs

The North Shore of O‘ahu is known worldwide for epic surf, miles of beaches, and stunning sunsets but not too many folks know that for nearly four decades, the North Shore has been home to the Pūpūkea Marine Life Conservation District - a unique protected area providing a diverse array of marine life including dozens of species of fish, a multitude of invertebrates, sharks, sea turtles, humpback whales, Hawaiian spinner dolphins, and even endangered Hawaiian Monk Seals with a safe place to grow and reproduce.

For the Billabong Pro Pipeline event, the WSL is teaming up with Mālama Pūpūkea Waimea, a grassroots conservation restoration team, and Shisiedo's Blue Project, which is dedicated to improving the health and beauty of our ocean.

Mālama Pūpūkea Waimea works to replenish and sustain the natural and cultural resources of the Pūpūkea and Waimea ahupua‘a -- a Hawaiian term for a large traditional socioeconomic, geologic, and climatic subdivision of land -- for present and future generations through active community stewardship, education and partnership.

The boundaries of the Pūpūkea Marine Life Conservation District extend from Kulalua Point to the Wānanapaoa Islets. - Division of Aquatic Resources

As an organization, Mālama Pūpūkea Waimea is fortunate to have the opportunity to care for this area and lead the restoration efforts that are taking place. In addition, Mālama Pūpūkea Waimea received funding from the inaugural WSL PURE grant program last year and worked together on conservation and restoration projects.

Mālama Pūpūkea Waimea was also a member of the We Are One Ocean coalition and supported delivering the petition to the United Nations Nations Biodiversity Conference ahead of the meetings in Kunming, China where the new Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework will be presented for final consideration and decision by CBD's 196 parties.

In early Hawaii, marine resources were carefully managed to ensure abundance and balance through an ever-evolving set of rules and regulations called kapu. Land was divided into sections called ahupua‘a which included the area high above the mountain tops where fresh water forms all the way down and out into the deep ocean. All of the resources necessary for survival were found within the ahupua‘a and strict kapu governed the take and use of those resources. This dynamic system worked very well and hundreds of thousands of Hawaiians thrived.

The introduction of foreigners and different value systems starting in the late 1700's resulted in nearly two hundred years of change to the way Hawaii's natural resources were managed and by the late 1970's marine resources were suffering dramatically due to over-harvest and degraded habitat. In an effort to conserve and replenish those resources, the State of Hawaii introduced protected areas known as Marine Life Conservation Districts (MLCD's). The Pūpūkea Marine Life Conservation District was established in 1983 and is a "no take" zone meaning fishing, gathering, taking, harassing, or otherwise disturbing marine life and their habitat there is prohibited.

Covering nearly a mile of coastline and consisting of about 100 acres, this critical habitat includes the famed Waimea Bay which is one of the very few places in Hawaii where an unchannelized stream flows into a nearshore ecosystem, Kalua O Maua Beach (Three Tables) where fresh mountain water travels underground and percolates up from below the reef, and Kapo‘o (Sharks Cove) which is one of the most unique, diverse, and popular marine ecosystems on O‘ahu. Kapo‘o gets its name from the loud echoing or booming sound of the waves that crash onto the exposed ancient reef, and the winter surf season is the perfect time to listen and watch for these explosive displays.

The entire Pūpūkea MLCD receives high wave activity in the winter months, mobilizing underwater boulders even at depths of 40 feet. Therefore, it is educationally valuable as a study of high-wave impact zones because the wave activity has a profound effect on the ecology of the area. Seaweeds and corals that grow and form reefs in the MLCD are species that must be able to withstand pounding waves and harsh conditions.

Within the Pūpūkea MLCD is an area known as the Kapo‘o Tidepools which functions as a place of peace and safety; a sanctuary functioning much like a nursery. The Kapo‘o Tidepool area is unique from other coastal zone habitats found around Hawaii. It is a protective sub-tidal pool roughly the size of three football fields that maintains a connection to the ocean at several points.

During months of little wave action, the Tidepool takes on a brackish water nature when it is fed fresh water from submarine springs. The unique and dynamic ecosystem of the tidepool hosts an abundance of native juvenile fish species that help recharge fish stocks in the Pūpūkea MLCD. This in turn restocks fish in open fishing areas along the neighboring coastline outside of the MLCD in what is called spillover. Protecting fish and other marine species here means increasing numbers elsewhere and ensuring abundant resources for future generations.

Mālama Pūpūkea-Waimea (MPW), the community organization that helps to care for, educate about, and protect the Pūpūkea Marine Life Conservation District, has performed years of kilo, or observations, in and around the Pūpūkea MLCD to capture changes in the natural environment which experiences heavy human use year-round. Kilo coupled with western scientific survey methods helps MPW understand the environment, ecology and the impacts to marine life in the MLCD.

In addition to conducting biological monitoring, MPW works to actively steward this special place through vigorous outreach and educational programs, and a Native Hawaiian Plant Coastal Restoration project that helps to reduce runoff and sedimentation onto the coral reef.

Prior to 2015, the shoreline around the Cove area of Kapo‘o (Sharks Cove) was mostly barren dirt and a desert of shallow-rooted invasive weeds and shrubs. Every time it rained, rivers of muddy water washed from the road, parking lot, and park into the ocean and caused heavy sedimentation on the fragile coral below. Sedimentation blocks the sunlight corals need and causes them to beach and eventually die.

Year after year more people utilized the area which added to the erosion problem and the health of the reef rapidly declined. After much deliberation, collaboration, and creativity, Mālama Pūpūkea-Waimea started the Native Hawaiian Plant Coastal Restoration Project. Since then, with the help of volunteers and support from entities such as WSL Pure, MPW has successfully removed tons of invasive weeds and shrubs and have planted thousands of deep-rooted native Hawaiian coastal plants in their place.

In addition to holding back erosion and increasing coral health, the plants are acting as nets and are catching dozens of pounds of trash that would otherwise end up in the ocean. Some of the native plants that do really well are naupaka, pōhinahina, ahu'awa, 'ākulikuli, and 'ōhai.

"We've seen a definite increase in coral health since starting the planting project which lets us know our efforts are truly making a difference and it keeps us motivated to continue" said Jenny Yagodich, Director of Educational Programs for Mālama Pūpūkea-Waimea. "Our next goal is to mediate the muddy, unregulated foot paths in the area and expand the project to the area fronting the tidepools. Eventually we'd love to plant native plants around the entire MLCD".

When visiting the Pūpūkea Marine Life Conservation District, we all have the opportunity to help our near-shore environment continue to improve.

Here are some best practices:

Step only in sandy areas. Submerged rocks are covered in microscopic marine life.

Keep your distance from marine life. Getting too close changes their behavior. Touching or moving marine life can injure or kill them.

Ua ku'i kākou i ke kai. We are all connected by the sea.

