Florence, Moore Earn Back-To-Back Victories At The Vans Triple Crown of Surfing

Hawaiian World Champions Carissa Moore and John John Florence have won the 2021 Digital Vans Triple Crown of Surfing for the second year in a row after putting on a masterclass at the three coveted jewels -- Haleiwa, Sunset, and Pipeline. Winning the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing is one of the highest accolades in the sport, and this marks Florence's fifth win and Moore's second.

Largely the event favorites, next on the list for Moore and Florence is to compete in the upcoming Billabong Pro Pipeline kicking off January 29.

Back-To-Back Triple Crown Champions, Carissa Moore and John John Florence celebrate their hard-charging performances at the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing Awards Show.

"I'm really stoked, really happy to be taking home the Vans Triple Crown two years in a row, it's been really fun to surf the North Shore's waves and put in time out there and score a couple clips," Moore told the WSL. "I was just focused on surfing each wave as best as I could and enjoying the time at each spot and I'm glad it worked out at all three spots."

This year, contestants were also required to surf progressive-craft, which included anything under the sun that's not a thruster or quad. Florence chose a 6'0 Pyzel swallow tail single fin with channels and Moore took out a round nose twin fin fish, which she spent most of 2020 surfing.

The goal of the progressive craft rule was to encourage the world's best surfers to draw unique lines at waves that are largely dominated by high-performance equipment. This proved to be both a unique challenge as well as some welcomed relief from the pressure of the traditional competitive format.

"It feels awesome to win this event two years in a row, it's such a hard event especially now that it's a month long and online so it's pretty much anyone's game it seems like surfing all these waves. And the amount of surf we've had lately it's been super hard to keep up," Florence said.

The 2021 Vans Triple Crown of Surfing was a continuation of the digital format that was introduced in 2020. The competition was based on each surfer's video submissions from Pipeline, Sunset Beach and Haleiwa between December 21 and January 17.

Scored by fans and a panel of three WSL internationally-accredited judges who were guided by the WSL criteria as well as Vans Special Criteria: Self-expression, innovation and progression as well as location-appropriate surfing, the top two waves from each location were counted in the final scoreline.

2021 Vans Triple Crown Rankings

Men

John John Florence Crosby Colapinto Barron Mamiya Billy Kemper Nathan Florence

Women

Carissa Moore Bettylou Sakura Jonhson Brisa Hennessy Zoe McDougall Moana Jones Wong

Individual Event Winners

Haleiwa

2021 Women's Champion: Carissa Moore

2021 Men's Champion: John John Florence

Sunset

2021 Women's Champion: Carissa Moore

2021 Men's Champion: John John Florence

Pipeline / Backdoor

2021 Women's Champion: Carissa Moore

2021 Men's Champion: Crosby Colapinto

The waiting period for the Billabong Pro Pipeline gets underway on January 29. Keep it locked right here at WorldSurfLeague.com for the latest news and info as we countdown the start of the 2022 Championship Tour.