- WSL
NewsBillabong Pro PipelineCarissa Moore

Fantasy: Pipe Hero Shane Dorian Makes His Picks For The Billabong Pro Pipeline

With the first event of the 2022 Championship Tour at hand, it's time to get down to the business of dialing in your Fantasy teams for the Billabong Pro Pipeline. We just caught up with former New School stylist and big-wave pioneer Shane Dorian to see who's putting on his squad. The man's got plenty of insight and perspective to share, here's where his head's at:

Women's Pick

Carissa Moore: In the past few months, I've seen Isabella [Nicols] out quite a bit, Bettylou [Sakura Johnson] out a bunch, and Carissa a ton. I have Riss as my top pick because when she's out there she's actually getting good ones, not going for scraps. I've seen her pick out some really good rights and lefts and has a shown that she can perform at Pipe.

Men's Pick

Griffin Colapinto: He's really done a lot of work on his surfing and is extremely consistent at Pipe and Backdoor. He knows how to get really high quality waves all over the reef and has a good spot IQ even though he's from San Clemente. He has the confidence and self-belief that you need to go a long way in this contest.

Watch: Carissa Moore's Near-Perfect, Fall-From-The-Sky Backdoor Bomb
0:41
The now five-time World Champ posts the highest-ever wave score for for the first women's Championship Tour event held at Pipeline.

Women's Sleeper

Bettylou Sakura Johnson: With the forecast looking the way it is, I think it'll be in slightly smaller conditions, which favors Backdoor. I've seen Bettylou out there a ton in the last month and a half and when she's out there you can tell that she's building lots of confidence. I also think she expects to do well in her backyard, which is an added boost.

Men's Sleeper

Barron Mamiya: He's definitely not a sleeper out at Pipe. Not only does he have a lot to prove, but I know he feels like he's got a lot to prove, and that can be really dangerous. He surfs Pipe just as much as anyone and I think he'll know how to put a heat together whether its super perfect Pipe or super tricky Pipe.

Bella And Bettylou Chat About Women Surfing At Pipeline And How They Plan To Up Their Game
1:55
The Aussie CT Rookie and 15-year-old Maui Wildcard chat about their 2021 debuts and North Shore inspirations.

Carissa Moore

- WSL / Keoki Saguibo
Ben Collins
The Pipeline Top 10: A Peek Into The Future Of Women's Performance

When the Maui Pro presented by ROXY had to be moved to Pipeline, it fast-forwarded the future of equal competition on the Championship Tour.

- WSL
Jake Howard
WSL Final 5: Rosy And Kaipo Breakdown The Billabong Pro Pipeline

The race for the 2022 World Title starts at Pipeline and the WSL's Rosy Hodge and Kaipo Guerrero share their picks and hot takes.

Vans Off The Wall Moment: Moore And Florence Repeat Their Triple Crown Of Surfing Victories
Presented By Vans

Back-To-Back Triple Crown Champions, Carissa Moore and John John Florence celebrate their hard-charging performances at the Vans Triple

3:20
- WSL / Tony Heff
Bryan Benattou
Six Stacked Heats To Look Forward To On Round 1 Of The Billabong Pro Pipeline

The first women's event at Pipeline, a hungry rookie class, and dominant CT Vets, this year will be one for the books.

- WSL / Kelly Cestari
Jake Howard
The Pipeline Top 10: Moore Cracks The Glass Ceiling

Carissa Moore wasn't done after clinching her third World Title in 2015, she had some unfinished business to take care of at Pipeline.

Billabong Pro Pipeline

- WSL
Caroline Marks Talks Making History At Pipeline, The Olympics, And Her World Title Goals

The Lineup podcast celebrates its 100th episode with Championship Tour star, Olympian, and World Title contender Caroline Marks.

78:52
- WSL / Kelly Cestari 2010
Jake Howard
The Pipeline Top 10: Gilmore Ends Dream Season With Pipe Statement

Claiming her fourth consecutive World Title and her third Triple Crown title, a win at Pipe for Gilmore was more than just icing on the

- WSL / Mālama Pūpūkea Waimea
Jenny Yagodich
Meet Mālama Pūpūkea Waimea, A Protector Of North Shore Reefs

The partnership of WSL and Mālama Pūpūkea Waimea started last year and has created a significant impact since.

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2022 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download