Fantasy: Pipe Hero Shane Dorian Makes His Picks For The Billabong Pro Pipeline

With the first event of the 2022 Championship Tour at hand, it's time to get down to the business of dialing in your Fantasy teams for the Billabong Pro Pipeline. We just caught up with former New School stylist and big-wave pioneer Shane Dorian to see who's putting on his squad. The man's got plenty of insight and perspective to share, here's where his head's at:
Women's Pick
Carissa Moore: In the past few months, I've seen Isabella [Nicols] out quite a bit, Bettylou [Sakura Johnson] out a bunch, and Carissa a ton. I have Riss as my top pick because when she's out there she's actually getting good ones, not going for scraps. I've seen her pick out some really good rights and lefts and has a shown that she can perform at Pipe.
Men's Pick
Griffin Colapinto: He's really done a lot of work on his surfing and is extremely consistent at Pipe and Backdoor. He knows how to get really high quality waves all over the reef and has a good spot IQ even though he's from San Clemente. He has the confidence and self-belief that you need to go a long way in this contest.
The now five-time World Champ posts the highest-ever wave score for for the first women's Championship Tour event held at Pipeline.
Women's Sleeper
Bettylou Sakura Johnson: With the forecast looking the way it is, I think it'll be in slightly smaller conditions, which favors Backdoor. I've seen Bettylou out there a ton in the last month and a half and when she's out there you can tell that she's building lots of confidence. I also think she expects to do well in her backyard, which is an added boost.
Men's Sleeper
Barron Mamiya: He's definitely not a sleeper out at Pipe. Not only does he have a lot to prove, but I know he feels like he's got a lot to prove, and that can be really dangerous. He surfs Pipe just as much as anyone and I think he'll know how to put a heat together whether its super perfect Pipe or super tricky Pipe.
The Aussie CT Rookie and 15-year-old Maui Wildcard chat about their 2021 debuts and North Shore inspirations.
Fantasy: Pipe Hero Shane Dorian Makes His Picks For The Billabong Pro Pipeline
Brady Lawrence
With the first event of the 2022 Championship Tour at hand, it's time to get down to the business of dialing in your Fantasy teams for the Billabong Pro Pipeline. We just caught up with former New School stylist and big-wave pioneer Shane Dorian to see who's putting on his squad. The man's got plenty of insight and perspective to share, here's where his head's at:
Women's Pick
Carissa Moore: In the past few months, I've seen Isabella [Nicols] out quite a bit, Bettylou [Sakura Johnson] out a bunch, and Carissa a ton. I have Riss as my top pick because when she's out there she's actually getting good ones, not going for scraps. I've seen her pick out some really good rights and lefts and has a shown that she can perform at Pipe.
Men's Pick
Griffin Colapinto: He's really done a lot of work on his surfing and is extremely consistent at Pipe and Backdoor. He knows how to get really high quality waves all over the reef and has a good spot IQ even though he's from San Clemente. He has the confidence and self-belief that you need to go a long way in this contest.
Women's Sleeper
Bettylou Sakura Johnson: With the forecast looking the way it is, I think it'll be in slightly smaller conditions, which favors Backdoor. I've seen Bettylou out there a ton in the last month and a half and when she's out there you can tell that she's building lots of confidence. I also think she expects to do well in her backyard, which is an added boost.
Men's Sleeper
Barron Mamiya: He's definitely not a sleeper out at Pipe. Not only does he have a lot to prove, but I know he feels like he's got a lot to prove, and that can be really dangerous. He surfs Pipe just as much as anyone and I think he'll know how to put a heat together whether its super perfect Pipe or super tricky Pipe.
Carissa Moore
When the Maui Pro presented by ROXY had to be moved to Pipeline, it fast-forwarded the future of equal competition on the Championship Tour.
The race for the 2022 World Title starts at Pipeline and the WSL's Rosy Hodge and Kaipo Guerrero share their picks and hot takes.
Back-To-Back Triple Crown Champions, Carissa Moore and John John Florence celebrate their hard-charging performances at the Vans Triple
The first women's event at Pipeline, a hungry rookie class, and dominant CT Vets, this year will be one for the books.
Carissa Moore wasn't done after clinching her third World Title in 2015, she had some unfinished business to take care of at Pipeline.
Billabong Pro Pipeline
The Lineup podcast celebrates its 100th episode with Championship Tour star, Olympian, and World Title contender Caroline Marks.
Claiming her fourth consecutive World Title and her third Triple Crown title, a win at Pipe for Gilmore was more than just icing on the
The partnership of WSL and Mālama Pūpūkea Waimea started last year and has created a significant impact since.