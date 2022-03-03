Surfline Forecast: More Waves This Weekend At The MEO Pro Portugal

HIGHLIGHTS

Another good size NW swell builds Sat Pm-Sun as the current swell fades

Variable but generally light wind Saturday; offshore or sideshore wind Sunday

Lots of surf lining up next week but wind is mainly onshore

SATURDAY 5th: 6-10' faces, strongest early and late (down some through mid day) off mix of fading and building swells. Highly variable wind with light rain.

SWELL/SURF: Mix of older, fading NW swell from today as a new, long period WNW to NW swell builds over the later afternoon/evening. We expect overhead surf all day, with the largest well overhead to possibly double overhead waves both early and late when each respective swell is strongest.

WIND: Variable/swirling wind as low pressure approaches and moves over Peniche. Light NW wind early should trend variable to light S/SW mid to late morning. NW wind returns into the afternoon and there is at least a chance for wind to come back around offshore (NE) during the later afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY 6th: 6-10' faces AM, easing to 5-8' faces for the afternoon. Light offshore wind in the morning trending to moderate side or side/offshore in the afternoon

SWELL/SURF: Longer period WNW to NW swell will likely be strongest in the morning before easing over the afternoon.

WIND: NE wind 5-10kts in the morning trending N 8-12kts in the afternoon.

MONDAY 7th: 4-5' faces strongest in the morning and fading for the afternoon. Weak offshore wind in the morning trends moderate onshore for the afternoon

SWELL/SURF: Down from the weekend off leftover NW swell. Could still be pretty rippable in the early morning when the swell is strongest, tide is pretty good and wind is favorable.

WIND: Weak offshore E wind in the early morning, 5kts or less. Light to moderate onshore SW to W wind in the afternoon 8-11kts.

TUESDAY 8th: Potentially building from 5-8' faces early to 8-12'+ faces by the afternoon. Onshore wind with rain possible

SWELL/SURF: New WNW swell will likely build through the day but come with onshore wind. Stay tuned, we'll refine the details in the next few days as the storm pulls together.

WIND: Moderate to breezy onshore W wind 10-18kts for much of the day. Rain possible and increasingly likely. Stay tuned.

WEDNESDAY 9th: 6-10'+ faces, strongest early and late off mix of fading/building WNW swells. Onshore wind and rain possible

SWELL/SURF: Mix of both fading and building WNW swells with the largest waves currently expected early and late in the day. Model guidance points to surf down slightly from Tuesday but still strong.

WIND: Building southerly wind 8-15kts+, currently looks strongest in the afternoon

SURF OUTLOOK

The Weekend

We've got a good to possibly great weekend of waves. As the current NW swell winds down we'll see a new, long period WNW to NW swell build in, strongest later Saturday into early Sunday before tapering down Sunday afternoon. The storm that set up this swell has behaved close to model guidance and we expect solidly overhead waves to continue through the weekend. During the peak times (Sat early AM, Sat late PM and Sun AM) we should see sets near the double overhead range.

The storm setting up the weekend swell will also move over Portugal on Saturday, although in a much weakened state. We're likely to see some light rain and variable/swirling wind. Light NW wind is expected for the earlier morning. By the later morning and into the afternoon, we'll watch for wind to trend light/variable to light southerly, although it does look like it will be under 10kts. For the afternoon hours there're a range of possibilities - dependent on the exact position and track of the low - but the likeliest outcome is a shift back to NW wind. There is at least a chance that wind will trend offshore NE in the late afternoon or evening hours.

Favorable wind sets up on Sunday with light offshore NE wind in the morning trending moderate side-offshore N in the afternoon.

Mon-Tue

The surf drops off on Monday and it looks like it will be the smallest day in the event window. Conditions do look like they will be clean through at least the morning, but surf is likely to be in the head high or below range. Tuesday should see the first in a series of solid WNW swells that pulse in over the last several days of the event window. We'll see an active storm track across the North Atlantic with much of that energy aimed at Portugal. Unfortunately, it also looks like all of those storms will eventually move toward and possibly over the region with onshore wind and rain.

At this point we'll look for building surf through the day on Tuesday with the largest waves during the afternoon and evening hours. Current model guidance points to size being on par with today by the afternoon, although with onshore W wind in the 10-18kt range and poor quality. Stay tuned, we'll refine the details in the next few days.

Wed through Sunday

No big change from previous updates, especially on the overall pattern. Lots of swell lining up, but persistent onshore SW to W wind too. We'll slowly refine the details in the next few days and hopefully we get at least some windows of northerly wind on the backside of the storms/passing fronts

Next Update: Saturday night, March 5th