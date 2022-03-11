Vissla and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro Returns to Avoca Beach This Monday

The Vissla and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro presented by Mad Mex returns to Avoca Beach on Monday 13 March. A solid lineup of elite surfers and locals ready to hit the waves for six days of competition, including four days of live webcast Wed-Sat.

The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event will raise the stakes for surfers with increased points available in their quest to qualify for the Challenger Series (CS) and then Championship Tour (CT).

2022 WCT Rookie Molly Picklum (North Shelly) is dual Australian Junior Champion and this year qualified for the WSL Championship Tour and she knows just how crucial these events are. She has made a quick trip home from a bumper start to the year, competing in the first ever women's Pipeline Masters and the third event in Portugal just this week. In 2021 Molly won three of the four NSW Pro Surf Series events and is the defending champion of the Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro. "When I knew I'd make it home in time for the Central Coast Pro I was stoked," said Picklum. "It's such a great feeling to compete at home with my family, friends and my club, North Shelly, behind me. We've had great conditions the last few years at Avoca. Hopefully the Central Coast will turn it on for another year so we can show the world how good it is. "Your position on the Championship Tour (CT) is never set in stone with rankings changing after every event so competing in these QS events is really important and to have one at home is a bonus. I'll definitely be aiming to defend my 2021 results," she said. Picklum will come up against in-form Nyxie Ryan (Lennox Head) who has gone back-to-back with the Great Lakes and Port Stephens Pro so far and is the current Australian / Oceania Regionals QS Rankings leader.

In the Men's division the home advantage could also boost the prosperity of fellow North Shelly surfer and current Australian / Oceania Regional QS Rankings leader Joel Vaughan. Vaughan will look to increase his points at Avoca ahead of the QS 5000 events starting later this month.

Vaughan could come up against world super coach Glen ‘Micro' Hall (Umina) who will make a celebrity comeback at this home event. Hall has coached surfers through to World Champions and is also working with Picklum. He will look at home as always at the Avoca beach break and could come up against old WCT rival Nathan ‘Hog' Hedge (North Narrabeen), who has rejoined the QS regional tours after spending 5 years on the CT.

Koda Killorn (Maroubra) has been awarded the Vissla wildcard into the event and Jade Wheatley (Gold Coast) the Sisstrevolution wildcard. While locals Sandon Whittaker and Talia Hurst are the Avoca Beach wildcards.

Returning to the Central Coast in 2022 will be the WSL Pro Junior event that will see Australia's best surfers 20 years and under vying for a spot at this year's World Junior Championships. The pro junior component of the event will run from March 17 - 19 in conjunction with the QS3,000.

The Central Coast Pro Junior gives the local community the chance to see future WCT surfers and potential World Champions before they hit the world stage.

Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden says support from NSW Regional for a fourth Pro Junior event in the Central Coast would help boost the junior surfing pathway but also bring hundreds of people to the region. "It's really exciting that the rising stars of our sport now have the chance to compete in a Pro Junior event on the Central Coast. It will complete the NSW road trip-style series that's the launchpad for Australia's best junior athletes to become confident in an elite competition format. It gives them the experience they need to do well in the WSL QS and many World Champions won these events on their path to the top," said Madden

The 2022 Vissla and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro will run at Avoca Beach from March 14 - 19 with the Central Coast Pro Junior running 17 - 19. For more information, results and live broadcast, head to www.worldsurfleague.com or download the free WSL App.