Competition Continues, Women Join in the Fun at SEAT Pro Netanya

Competition continues with the top seeds' round of men as well as the first round of women's action at the QS3,000 SEAT Pro Netanya.

The Seat Pro Netanya, Stop No. 3 of 5 on the 2021-22 World Surf League (WSL) European Qualifying Series (QS), continued in similar, small but rippable conditions to complete the Men's Round of 80, the Women's Round of 36 as well as 12 heats of the men's Round of 64.

A beautiful sunny day in Netanya with lighter winds allowed competition to resume with the leftovers from yesterday's windswell. The event's top seeds in the men's draw launched their campaign in Netanya and most of them dominated the proceedings.

France's Maxime Huscenot was the first one to surf in Heat 1 of the Round of 64 and he put on a strong performance to easily advance in first. The Reunion Island surfer explained his strategy and preparation ahead of his Netanya debut.

Francisco Almeida (PRT) - WSL / Laurent Masurel

"I wasn't sure I was going to surf today actually," he said jokingly. "But I've been here since the early morning getting ready so I was happy when we were called on. In waves like this, that don't have a lot of power, you need to be light on your feet and generate your own speed with your body and your board. It's important to be confident in your equipment and physically ready."

Other standouts include Charly Quivront who posted a 9.17 (out of a possible 10) for a combination of turns on a good right, his compatriot Thomas Debierre, Francisco Almeida and Adur Amatriain who all found excellent scores.

Tebbai Lilias (MAR) - WSL / Laurent Masurel

The early round of the women's event also ran and Giada Legati came out with the win in her first visit to Netanya.

"I've actually got a lot of family here that I don't get to see much so it was a great opportunity to surf this event and visit as well," she said. "It's my first time in Israel so I have a full list of things I want to do and see, the Dead Sea is high on my list, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem of course and much more."

Lilias Tebbai took the second heat in and advanced alongside another Italian surfer, Emily Gussoni into the main round of the women's event.

SEAT Pro Netanya Brings Together Local Industry

Contest site - WSL / Laurent Masurel

The event site is a hub for all things surfing and welcomes a lot of people, may it be to watch the action, soak in the vibe at one of the bars, grab a bite from the food trucks or even do a little shopping at the surf expo.

Shops and brands from the country post up here in stands to present their products, art, services and programs and attract a lot of attention with demos and such.

With conditions expected to drop down further, event officials have decided to call competition OFF Thursday and will give call updates at 5 p.m everyday if the contest does not run.