Men's Round of 16 Decided at SEAT Pro Netanya

Four heats ran in bigger surf in Israel.

The Seat Pro Netanya, Stop No. 3 of 5 on the 2021-22 World Surf League (WSL) European Qualifying Series (QS), resumed to complete the last four heats of the men's Round of 32 today in wind-affected three-to-five foot surf at Kontiki beach.

The lineup was tricky to read and maybe luck played a part in who got the best waves, but with conditions exactly the same for everyone, some surfers definitely had a more enjoyable experience than others.

A pair of young regular footers, Leo Paul Etienne and Adur Amatriain took out the first heat, a pair of goofy foots took out the second, Ramzi Boukhiam and Kauli Vaast. Boukhiam managed to find the only excellent score of the day which paved the way for his Round of 16 berth while his opponents were left chasing for scraps.

Ramzi Boukhiam (MAR) - WSL / Laurent Masurel

Upsets were common once again as we parted ways with Edgard Groggia, Joan Duru and Andy Criere among others in this round.

Lucas Silveira, Thomas Ledee, Mihimana Braye and Jorgann Couzinet complete the list of qualified surfers from today.

Now conditions look like they're aligning for a finish on Saturday in Netanya, which means Friday is moving day, with a lot of important competition both in the men and women's fields. There are 16 still surfers in contention in both draws, and when the event resumes they'll be competing for a spot in the two-surfer rounds of Quarters, Semis and Final obviously.

Event officials will be back on deck at 8:30 a.m, tomorrow Friday, March 25, 2022 for the next call.