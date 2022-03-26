Harvey Norman Tweed Coast Pro Junior Lights Up Cabarita Beach

Professional surfing action has continued at Cabarita today as Australia / Oceania's best 20 and under surfer's have taken to the water at the Harvey Norman Tweed Coast Pro Junior World Surf League (WSL) event, part of the Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro. Competitors made light work of the small but clean one-to-two foot surf as they did battle for a spot at the WSL World Junior Championships to be held later this year.

Lilliana Bowrey posted an 8.00 point ride in her Round of 32 heat at Cabarita. - WSL / Tom Bennett

Central Coast dynamo Lennox Chell put his razor sharp backhand on show in the small peeling right-handers, posting an excellent heat total of 16.00 points which was the highest of the day to progress into the Men's Round of 32. Chell's impressive total included the equal highest single wave score of 9.17 for a series of vertical backhand snaps.

"After surfing in the QS event all week where it';s hard to get a decent score, that heat has done a lot for my confidence," Chell said. "When I arrived before my heat and saw the waves I was pretty nervous but I've got such a good small wave board I think that made the difference for me. I'm still looking for a big result on the Junior series this year and am hoping I can do it here on the Tweed Coast."

Lennox Chell was on fire at Caba posting the highest heat total of the event so far. - WSL

Fresh off a second place finish at the Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event, 2022 form surfer Joel Vaughan continued his tear at Cabarita, posting the second highest heat total of the event so far which included a 9.17 single wave score. Vaughan moves into the Round of 32 where he will take on his younger brother Hugh in Heat 4.

Lennox Head youngster Harry O'Brien has come to Cabarita with the hope of building experience at the Pro Junior level and that is what he is getting as he churned through two rounds of competition today. The 15-year-old has no plans on qualifying for the WJC in 2022 but might have to rethink his plans as he moves into Finals Day at Caba.

"I'm really just here to get some experience against the older guys," O'Brien said. "I haven't thought too much beyond that really. The waves are so small today but still have some great shape so it's good fun when you get them."

Harry O'Brien getting his experience up in the jersey with anotehr heat win. - WSL

As competition continued into the day, the Women's Round of 32 hit the water and brought with it some of the event's top seeds. One top seed with eyes firmly set on taking one of the WSL Australia / Oceania spots at the 2022 World Junior Championships is Victoria's Ellie Harrison. With a 1st and a 3rd to her name already this season, Harrison is well on her way to achieving a childhood dream.

"I've always dreamed of competing at the WSL World Junior Championships," said Harrison. "I've had a good year so far and am keen to keep it going. The waves are pretty small and weak today but the banks are great so there is still some really good shape when you find a set.

Ellie Harrison looking solid for a WJC start in 2022. - WSL / Tom Bennett

Other standouts at Cabarita included Lilliana Bowrey, Gia Lorentson, Marlon Harrison, Sean Gunning and Dane Henry to name a few.

Competition will continue tomorrow with event winner's being crowned by days end at Cabarita Beach.

The Harvey Norman Tweed Coast Pro Junior as part of the Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro is supported by the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund which supports events in regional areas, where they will have a positive impact on local economies, along with Oakberry Acai, Harvey Norman, Bond University and Tweed Shire Council.