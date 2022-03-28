Barbados Surf Pro: Former Soup Bowl Victors Take Control On Opening Day

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) Barbados Surf Pro pres. by Diamonds International blasted through opening day action with men's Round of 96 heats. Soup Bowl's big return to competition provided plenty of special moments with three-to-four foot windswell pulsing into the lineup. Women's QS and Pro Junior competitions were called off for the day.

The former junior event victor returned to the jersey at Soup Bowl in defining fashion on his signature backhand attack.

The inaugural Soup Bowl Junior Pro in 2013, now named in honor of Zander Venezia, was won by Parker Coffin (USA) and now, fast forward nearly ten years later, the Santa Barbara, California found that form once again. Coffin's backhand led him to a day's best 14.83 (out of a possible 20) heat total and 7.50 (out of a possible 10) single-wave score to raise the bar in the Round of 96. (Full interview in video above)

Barbados' own Che Allan knows this wave better than any in the world and he used that to his advantage for an early heat win - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Barbados' own Che Allan brought out a lethal backhand attack of his own to secure his debut win. Allan's resume at Soup Bowl rivals, and supercedes most, that of any in the draw and showed his confidence with a 7.33 as he looks to add another win to his name - his last WSL win in 2017.

"It's good to get back and see a couple waves, hopefully it gets better during the week but there's plenty of time which makes for good opportunity," said Allan. "It's a big event to make the Challenger Series. For me, I just like to surf at home and compete in these events. It's a good opportunity to put on a show for everyone and it's just so fun."

Allan is joined into the Round of 64 by fellow Barbados talents Caleb Rapson, Evan Puma and Warren Povey.

Jeremy Carter (USA) used his veteran experience to snag a momentum-building Round of 96 heat win - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Jeremy Carter emerged as one of North America's breakthrough talents in the last few years alongside coaching the next generation and showed his patience during a slow heat. The San Clemente, California competitor overtook local competitor, Povey who started his heat with a brilliant 6.17 and applied pressure to his competitors until the final horn, but it in the end Carter remained at the poll position after a 7.00 and 6.17.

"That felt good and even though it was slow in that heat, when the waves came it was so rippable," said Carter. "It's super good to have that kind of talent challenge you - until you lose and you get pissed off (laughs). But, I remember Warren (Povey) a few years ago and he was half the size so I thought, ‘Am I really going to lose to this kid right now?' Thankfully we both made it but it sucks when you surf against your friends."

Oceanside, California's Lucas Owston returned to QS action in great form. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Newcomer Lucas Owston continues to prove himself on the QS level with an aggressive forehand style that earned him a 13.93 heat total. The Oceanside, California competitor admitted he could've pushed his back up scores up a notch, though he moves into the Round of 64 with plenty of momentum and confidence.

"I got that seven early on in the heat and had 13-minutes with that score so I knew I needed a back up," said Owston. "I was a little nervous after waiting a while and I definitely felt like those six's could've gone higher if I didn't make mistakes. But, that was a good first heat."

Joining Owston into the Round of 64 with impressive debut wins include fellow Californians Nicholas Coli, Jacob Szekely, Dimitri Poulos, Hagan Johnson, Raphael Castro, and Sebastian Mendes. Also, Canada's Tosh Talbot, Panama's Tao Rodriguez, young Brazilian Rodrigo Saldanha, and East Coast threat Ryan Huckabee are all in form looking to earn a big result with early wins.

A 7:30 a.m. AST call will determine a likely 8:00 a.m. EDT start to competition.

The Barbados Surf Pro QS 3,000 and Live Like Zander Junior Pro In Memory of Zander Venezia presented by Diamonds International will run March 28 - April 3.