Big Debuts, Near-Perfection Unfolds In Live Like Zander Junior Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Pro Juniors made their big debuts at the Live Like Zander Junior Pro In Memory of Zander Venezia presented by Diamonds International. Both the men and women powered through their respective opening rounds in two-to-three foot swell that brought out the best from some of the region's top talents 20-and-under. The men's and women's Barbados Surf Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 pres. by Diamonds International were called off for the day.

The Manhattan Beach, California competitor unleashed a decimating backhand attack for a 9.77 in his junior debut.

The scale was obliterated by Manhattan Beach, California's Kai Kushner with his electrifying backhand attack. The 15-year-old earned a near-perfect 9.77 (out of a possible 10) and 16.47 (out of a possible 20), both event-bests, to leave his competitors fighting for runner-up. Kushner also remains in the Round of 32 in the Barbados Surf Pro after helping eliminate Soup Bowl's powerhouse Josh Burke (BRB) and carried that confidence into today's performance.

"It felt super good and that wave just kept rolling up," said Kushner. "I'll try my best (to get a 10) in the next heat (laughs). I love this wave so much. My family and I have been coming here for a few years, and it's a really special wave to me. I'm just having a blast."

An in-form Hayden Rodgers (USA) staked his claim as a Round of 48 standout. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

An immaculate showing from Hayden Rodgers left his competitors chasing him in their Round of 48 battle by heat's end. The San Clemente, California surfer opened his scoreline with an excellent 8.50 and backed it up with 6.50 after early surges from Isauro Elizondo, also advancing, and Greyson Grant both earned them scores in the 7-point range, but Rodgers took control and didn't lose his grasp with the one of day's highest heat total of 15.00.

"Getting that big score definitely helped and backing it up set me up in that heat," said Rodgers. "They all got pretty quick starts but I just wanted to wait for the right one to hit the reef. I felt like I did that pretty well so I'm happy with how it went."

Also notching big Round of 48 heat wins, current North America No. 1 Tommy Coleman, California's Raphael Castro, Raiki Nishida, and Lucas Owston, Costa Rica's Darshan Antequera and Hawaii's Tony Nunez were in fine form.

Taylor Stacy's (USA) last-minute score pushed her from fourth-to-first place and into the Quarters. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

The women got their start to competition following men's action and delivered impressive performances to get underway.

A clutch performance from Taylor Stacy secured her place into the Quarterfinals after nearly facing elimination as the clock wound down and found the Californian in fourth place. But, an impressive 6.83 pushed her into first place in the dying minutes and now looks to improve heading into the top-seeded round.

"The stress levels were pretty high in that heat," said Stacy. "I ended up doing everything I wasn't supposed to do in the first ten minutes. But, I'm happy to make it through and put that one behind me."

A first-ever heat at Soup Bowl ended in success for Mia Gallagher. - WSL / Andrew Nichols

Ocean City, New Jersey's Mia Gallagher made her competitive debut at Soup Bowl for the first time in her young career and ensured it counted. Multiple lead changes ensued between Gallagher and Vela Mattive, also advancing, to keep Syd Ott and Hayley Godson at bay until the final horn.

"It was super fun out there and all the girls were ripping," said Gallagher. "I just watched the heats before mine to see what I wanted to do. I was hoping to just get two good waves and it worked out for the best."

A 7:30 a.m. EDT call will determine a likely 8:00 a.m. EDT start to competition.

The Barbados Surf Pro QS 3,000 and Live Like Zander Junior Pro In Memory of Zander Venezia presented by Diamonds International will run March 28 - April 3.

Watch all the action LIVE beginning from start to finish at www.WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL App, or YouTube platforms.