Men's QS Field Dwindles to 16, Pro Junior Semifinalists Locked In At Soup Bowl

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) and Pro Juniors returned to action for a critical day of competition at the Barbados Surf Pro QS 3,000 and Live Like Zander Junior Pro presented by Diamonds International. Building, four-to-five, occasional plus foot swell at the iconic lineup of Soup Bowl provided an array of opportunity for the men's Round of 32 along with junior men's and women's Quarterfinal battles.

The former Soup Bowl QS victor found his rhythm once again in defining fashion at the Barbados Surf Pro pres. by Diamonds International.

A brilliant delivery from Chauncey Robinson showed what the former Soup Bowl QS victor is capable of, dropping a 15.07 (out of a possible 20) heat total and excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10) after narrowly escaping elimination in his Round of 64 debut. The Floridian's forehand style suits the reefbreak all-too-well, earning three Final appearances at the Thomo QS 1,000 In Memory of Bill Thomson and looks for another big result on a larger stage. (Full interview in video)

"It feels like we've been waiting to surf heats and it felt so good to finally get out there and get some waves," said Robinson. "I lucked out and got a good one in my heat. The wave here is just really good to unload on and when you find those sections you just have to do what the wave asks."

Barbados' own Caleb Rapson put on the performance of his young career so far with an excellent 8.17 and 14.40 heat total over a stacked field of competitors. The 19-year-old took on former North America Regional Pro Junior Champion Tyler Gunter, former Soup Bowl victor Parker Coffin, and an in-form Alan Cleland, also advancing. This marks Rapson's best result to date and had the local crowd erupting with each turn. (Full interview in video)

"It's the first time I've done well here so it's a great feeling," said Rapson. "It's a great feeling to perform in front of the hometown and actually be able to use my surf ability."

A nail-biting affair unfolded to start men's action and Evan Geiselman (USA) secured a massive win. - WSL

Evan Geiselman found himself in a heat with heavy implications against fellow East Coast competitor, current North America No. 5 Cam Richards, Crosby Colapinto and Skip McCullough. McCullough put pressure on the Challenger Series threats before Geiselman found his form to overtake the lead and push Challenger Series hopeful Colapinto out, along with Richards, and unable to find a score before the final horn.

"That was a big heat," said Geiselman. "For the ratings, Crosby (Colapinto) really needed a big result, Cam (Richards) and I are neck-and-neck. I haven't done the points yet but I think and I hope it's enough to be in that Top 9 now. I'm glad it got a little bigger and it's such a great wave, everyone was ripping, and I'm looking forward to the rest of the competition."

Levi Slawson lit up Soup Bowl in his respective heat with an excellent 8.83 while Ventura, California's Eithan Osborne earned a buzzer-beater to advance into the Round of 16 alongside fellow Ventura surfer Jabe Swierkocki with San Clemente duo Cole Houshmand and Kade Matson also earning big wins.

The former two-time event finalist pres. by Diamonds International blasts a 9.00 to make his way into the Semifinals.

Moving day for the Live Like Zander Junior Pro In Memory of Zander Venezia presented by Diamonds International determined their Semifinal draws with upsets riddled throughout men's competition. Both North America No. 1 Tommy Coleman and No. 2 Jett Schilling were eliminated from competition, leaving the door open for World Junior Championships qualification ajar.

A dynamic showing from Alan Cleland was reminiscent of his previous event performances as he dropped a near-perfect 9.00 to start the Quarterfinal heat. The two-time event Finalist looks for his maiden WSL victory and showcased he's ready to make a charge toward that accomplishment.

"That was definitely some luck getting that wave at the start of the heat," said Cleland. "There was just two minutes gone and that wave came right to me. I just want to keep calm and enjoy the moment and see how it goes, but I'm always just stoked to be here in Barbados."

Another buzzer-beater performance from Darshan Antequera sent the Costa Rican into his first-ever Semifinal appearance. North America standout Jabe Swierkocki and Taro Watanabe also took big wins as Barbados' lone representative Rapson looks to bring Barbados their first junior men's title.

The former three-time event finalist let her backhand attack out on Soup Bowl's iconic wave to secure a spot into the Semifinals.

Top seeds for the junior women delivered explosive performances to show their dominance over emerging threats. San Clemente, California's Samantha Sibley put her backhand attack on full display with powerful, vertical maneuvers and flowed beautifully between turns to earn an excellent 8.33 and 13.66 heat total. A former three-time event Finalist, Sibley looks for her maiden Soup Bowl victory.

"That felt great and I was in second priority for that wave so I didn't think I'd catch it," said Sibley. "It's so fun out there right now. This is my favorite event of the year and I love this wave so much. It looks like it's getting better and better so I'm excited."

A dynamic showing from one of North America's best Caitlin Simmers also earned an 8.33 in her win as Ella McCaffray and Sawyer Lindblad took clutch Quarterfinal victories of their own.

A 7:30 a.m. EDT call will determine a likely 8:00 a.m. EDT start for competition.

The Barbados Surf Pro QS 3,000 and Live Like Zander Junior Pro In Memory of Zander Venezia presented by Diamonds International will run March 28 - April 3.

Watch all the action LIVE beginning from start to finish at www.WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL App, or YouTube platforms.