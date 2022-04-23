Quarterfinalists Decided at the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe in Garopaba

Event winners at the inaugural World Surf League (WSL) Men's and Women's QS 1000 Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe - SC will be crowned on Sunday at Praia da Ferrugem, in Garopaba, Brazil. A sudden cold front and strong winds greatly affected conditions on Saturday at the start of the day. Savvy competitors stayed busy in the windswept lineup with waves in the 2-3 foot range. Big airs were also scored high, with goofy-footers using the wind to their advantage.

Children from Projeto Ser Humano, a social project led by pro surfer Yuri Gonçalves - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

Messias Felix (BRA) began the day with a solid performance, earning an 8.33 and a 6.77 for a 15.10 total (out of a possible 20 points), advancing alongside Edgard Groggia (BRA). Felix continued to receive high scores from the judges by using his arsenal of aerial maneuvers in the following round to increase his heat total to 15.50, which also included an 8.50 ride in the excellent range.

"The heats have been stacked with so much talent today and the waves have kept a nice wall to them, even with the strong wind. But where I grew up in Ceará, this is normal. It's windy like this every day. So, I stuck to the lefts facing into the wind and just kept trying to go big all day," said Felix, who currently lives at Praia do Rosa, just a quick drive down the coast from Praia da Ferrugem. "Conditions are sketchy though, because so many waves are breaking, so you can't really tell what the situation is with the other competitors. So, I just focused on myself, tried to land all my airs and now I'm ready for Finals Day tomorrow."

Messias Felix (BRA) on a long lefthander at Praia da Ferrugem. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

The only other surfer to elevate his air-game equal to Felix's was Weslley Dantas (BRA), who earned an 8.50 on a frontside air-reverse in Heat 3 of the Round of 16. Dantas will now face the current WSL South America rankings leader Santiago Muniz (ARG) in the Quarterfinals.

"Luckily, I was able to get in rhythm with the ocean today," said Dantas. "I advanced in my heat earlier in the day and conditions got tricky in the afternoon. But I've been coming down to Ferrugem for surf trips for a long time and I feel like that experience paid off. When the wind is blowing from this direction, I always look to throw an air. I'm glad that I was able to show my surfing and I feel ready for tomorrow," finished Dantas.

Weslley Dantas (BRA) took to the skies at the Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe in Garopaba. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

The Quarterfinalists have also been determined in the Women's QS 1000. The Peruvians Daniella Rosas (PER) and Melanie Giunta (PER) will have to face a talented Brazilian group spearheaded by Laura Raupp (BRA), Tainá Hinckel (BRA), Isabelle Nalu (BRA) and Silvana Lima (BRA), who had a stunning heat win over Sophia Medina (BRA) and Dominic Barona (ECU) in Heat 3 of the Round of 16.

"It's a shame that Mimi (Barona) didn't advance too, but Juliana got that wave right at the end," said Lima, who is sponsored by BB Asset Management. "I think Juliana has been surfing great and went after it. In these types of conditions, you have to stay busy and catch a bunch of waves. But I'm stoked that I made the heat and I'm focused on making it to the Finals tomorrow."

Silvana Lima (BRA) on a forehand carve - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

Finals Day at the Men's and Women's QS 1000 Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe is scheduled to continue tomorrow with an 8:00 a.m. (GMT-3) start. In addition to all the action in the ocean, several activations provided by Banco do Brasil have been set up along the beach at Ferrugem that include free surf lessons, yoga, beach tennis, artwork, a kid's area, native vegetation plantation and local shops that are run by Banco do Brasil clients. For more information, please go to WorldSurfLeague.com