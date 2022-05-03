- WSL / Tom Bennett
Oakberry Gold Coast Pro Junior Welcomes Regions Best Up and Comers to Queensland

Australia and Oceania's best junior surfers have descended on the Gold Coast ahead of the inaugural Oakberry Gold Coast Pro Junior which will commence tomorrow morning. Over 100 competitors will compete for WSL Pro Junior points as they look to lock in a spot at the 2022 WSL World Junior Championships.

Not only will the event attract the best up and coming surfers from Australia and New Zealand it has also attracted Oakberry Acai as the title partner with the Official Acai of WSL APAC extending their support of professional surfing all the way from Championship Tour to the junior level.

"Oakberry has been a prominent partner of the World Surf League APAC since the beginning of 2021," said WSL Asia Pacific General Manager Andrew Stark. "Seeing them continue their support across all levels of surfing is a terrific outcome for our partnership together and we thank them for coming on for the Gold Coast Pro Junior event."

Earlier this year, Oakberry was title partner to the Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro, a QS5000 that is critical to the qualification campaign for Australian surfers onto the Challenger Series.

Surfer's to keep an eye on at the three day Oakberry Gold Coast Pro Junior include prodigy Sierra Kerr, aerial standout Oscar Berry, Central Coaster Hugh Vaughan as well as rankings leaders Marlon Harrison and Ellie Harrison who is fresh of a QS1000 runner up finish at Burleigh Heads.

The 2022 Oakberry Gold Coast Pro Junior will run from May 4 - 6 with locations being decided each day of competition. For more information head to www.worldsurfleague.com or on the Free WSL App.

