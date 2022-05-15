Ellie Harrison And Levi Slawson Winners At The Harvey Norman Sydney Pro Junior at Manly Beach

Ellie Harrison and Levi Slawson have won the Harvey Norman Sydney Pro Junior Women's and Men's divisions at Manly Beach on Sydney's Northern Beaches. The finals day enjoyed high performance clean 2 to 3 feet surf and both finals saw high scores and multiple lead changes. As a lead in to the Challenger Series event which begins on Tuesday, almost 100 competitors turned out vying for WSL Pro Junior points as they look to lock in a spot at the 2022 World Surf League (WSL) World Junior Championships later this year.

Levi Slawson claiming one of the biggest wins of his career. - WSL / Cait Miers

For Victoria's Ellie Harrison, today's win sees her increase her lead on the Australian Pro Junior Series rankings and the young surfer who turns 17 years of age later this week is superbly placed to qualify for the WSL World Junior Finals at the end of the year. The top two ranked surfers from each region qualify for the finals and with Sierra Kerr (Gold Coast/Qld) placing runner-up today, she also improved her overall 2nd placed ranking and both Ellie and Sierra are strongly positioned to hold down these qualifying positions.

"My goal for this year has always been to win the Pro Junior Series and qualify for the WSL World Junior Finals and today's result certainly get me closer to getting there but there's still a few events remaining so I have to remain focused" said Harrison. "This has been a fun event and the waves are small but they are also quite good allowing for plenty of scoring potential so it's pleasing to take a win in Sydney."

Ellie Harrison has increased her lead on the regional rankings even further in 2022. - WSL / Cait Miers

Isabella Caldow (Qld/Sunshine Coast) and Jesse Starling (NSW/Northern Beaches) placed 3rd and 4th in today's final.

Men's Pro Junior winner Levi Slawson (USA) only gained a late entry into this event when a spot became vacant in the draw yesterday. The talented exciting Californian surfer is here to surf the main WSL Challenger Series event which begins on Tuesday but used the opportunity to surf the Pro Junior to warm-up for the main event.

"Surfing against Australia's top Pro Juniors was the ideal way for me get familiar with the waves at Manly Beach" said Slawson. "Every heat has been hard fought and the final was amazing with all four of us scoring big and all a chance of winning right to the end - I'm stoked to take the win and I'm ready for the Challenger event."

Levi Slawson taking the win at Manly. - WSL / Cait Miers

Slawson defeated Marlon Harrison (Qld/Gold Coast) in a high quality final with Taj Stokes (Qld/Sunshine Coast) 3rd and Ty Richardson (Qld/Gold Coast) in 4th.

The GWM Sydney Surf Pro presented by Rip Curl continues tomorrow with the exciting beginning to the World Longboard Tour Championship event which has attracted the best professional Longboard surfers from all over the world. Rounds 1,2 and 3 of Men's and Women's divisions are scheduled to run tomorrow with great clean conditions forecast for the much anticipated start to the WSL Longboard 2022 season.