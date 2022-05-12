Harvey Norman Sydney Pro Junior to Kickstart Over 10 Days of Pro Surfing Action at Manly Beach

Australia and Oceania's best junior surfers have descended on the Manly Beach ahead of the inaugural Harvey Norman Sydney Pro Junior which will commence tomorrow morning. Almost 100 competitors will compete for WSL Pro Junior points as they look to lock in a spot at the 2022 World Surf League (WSL) World Junior Championships later this year.

The event is set to kickstart a massive 11-days of pro surfing action at one of Australian surfing's most iconic locations, Manly Beach. With the Harvey Norman Sydney Pro Junior set to run tomorrow and Sunday, May 14 - 15, The GWM Sydney Surf Pro presented by Rip Curl World Longboard Tour event window will open on Monday the 16th with the second event of the WSL Challenger Series season commencing on Tuesday the 17th and running through to the 24th.

Competitors to keep an eye on this weekend at Manly include Jahly Stokes and Oscar Berry who are fresh off a wins at the recent Oakberry Gold Coast Pro Junior as well as rankings leaders Marlon Harrison and Ellie Harrison.

The 2022 Harvey Norman Sydney Pro Junior will run from May 14 - 15 at Manly Beach. For more information head to www.worldsurfleague.com or on the Free WSL App.