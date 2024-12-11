NBA and World Surf League Partner to Repurpose Discarded Fishing Nets into Basketball Courts in Brazil

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and The World Surf League (WSL) announced the launch of "Nets for Change," a visionary initiative in Brazil to repurpose discarded underwater fishing nets for use at basketball courts in São Paulo. The discarded fishing nets, which pose a threat to marine ecosystems, are being repurposed as basketball nets at courts that are missing a functional net, which is a fundamental element of the game.

Arnon de Mello and Ivan Martinho celebrate the NBA and WSL initiative. - Divulgação NBA/WSL

Nets for Change, which the NBA launched in India in February 2024, is focused on supporting local communities and promoting participation in sport by mitigating the environmental threat posed by abandoned fishing nets and promoting cleaner oceans. The Nets for Change campaign video highlights the extent of the ecological damage caused by discarded fishing nets and how this initiative is helping combat it, one hoop at a time. This program supports the NBA's global efforts to minimize its environmental impacts through NBA Green, its 16 years-long sustainability program.

Nets for Change installation taking place on a court in Brazil. - Divulgação NBA/WSL

"This partnership with the NBA brings us the opportunity to reduce the presence of abandoned marine nets, ‘ghost nets'. The idea came about through our efforts, together with NGOs and fishing communities, to rescue this material and transform it into nets for basketball hoops", said Ivan Martinho, president of WSL in Latin America, who adds: "Taking care of the ocean is something that is in WSL's DNA."

"This collaboration with the WSL reinforces the NBA's commitment to environmental conservation and community empowerment," said Managing Director for the NBA Latin America and Canada, Arnon de Mello. "Nets for Change will not only help clean up the Brazilian coastline, but also revitalize local community basketball courts and provide greater access to the game."

A study carried out by Maré Fantasma, conducted by the World Animal Protection Organization, estimated that around 65 thousand marine animals may have been impacted per day, being killed, mutilated, injured or trapped.

A sea turtle swims through ocean debris entangled with discarded nets. - Divulgação NBA/WSL

Since May 2024, according to the WSL, approximately one ton of abandoned fishing nets have been collected along the Brazilian coast and will be repurposed at basketball courts across São Paulo as part of Nets for Change, including at the NBA Station court at Parque Villa-Lobos, the Cleveland Cavaliers' refurbished court at Beco do Nego, and community courts in Ferraz de Vasconcelos and Valinhos. The program also includes a plan to replace these recycled nets when needed.

Visit the Portuguese release: wsllatinamerica.com/nets-for-change/