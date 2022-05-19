Krui Pro Returns in 2022 as Qualifying Series 5000 Event

World Surf League (WSL) Asia Pacific (APAC) is excited to announce that the Krui Pro men's and women's Qualifying Series event will return in 2022 and has been upgraded to a 5000 rated event. The event will be co-sanctioned across the Asia and Australia / Oceania region and is expected to attract over 140 competitors to the region this June 11 - 17. There will also be a Pro Junior accompanying the QS for the first time in the event's history.

Mitch Coleborn was a standout last tme the event ran back in 2019. - WSL / Federico Vanno

The event will once again be held at the perfect, long left hander of Ujung Bocur with competitors being offered rides of over 150 meters. Having attracted the likes of three-time WSL Champion Gabriel Medina (BRA) in the past, the Krui Pro is one of the most idyllic events on the QS calendar and one that all competitors will want to win.

"WSL is ecstatic to be returning to Sumatra Indonesia for the Krui Pro once again," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "Ujung Bocur is one of the best left-handers in the world, making this event one of the most attractive on our annual calendar. We're excited to see the event upgraded to a QS5000 rated event in 2022 meaning there are more points and prize money on the line for the competitors. This upgrade is a real testament to not only the quality of the wave but the great relationship WSL and the Asian Surf Cooperative has built with the Government of Pesisir Barat (West Coast) since the inception of the event in 2016."

Regent Agus Istiqlal from Pesisir Barat: We are very happy to host the Krui Pro again, this time as a World Surf League QS 5000 and Pro Junior , as we know the event will lead to many benefits in our area both during and after the event, increasing the number of surfers and visitors coming to Krui. The event also influences our youth to make surfing one of their favorite activities. We will always plan to make this Krui Pro an annual event here at Pesisir Barat.

The Krui Pro Line-up would have to be one of the best on the entire QS. - WSL / Tim Hain

Asia Surfing Cooperation's Tipi Jabrik said; "ASC is really proud to be bringing back this event after such a long break, working with the government of Pesisir Barat and the WSL to stage this significant and high level QS5000. It will be the biggest Krui Pro ever, crucial to the Asian and Australian regional surfers for their future Challenger Series qualification and for the Pro Juniors for their Asian Region World Junior Championship points, so it will attract the best surfers and be a big boost to tourism now that Indonesia is opening back up again. Krui is known for its high quality lefthander, so we know the surfers are excited and can't wait to come, and we can't wait to see them back. And I want to say a big thanks to Pak Bupati Agus Istiqlal, for without his on-going dedication and support this event would never happen."

The 2022 Krui Pro will run at Ujung Bocur from June 11-17. Be sure to tune in and watch it live at www.worldsurfleague.com or on the free WSL App.